Contracts Briefs

Defense Health Agency

United Concordia Companies Inc., Harrisburg, Penn., is awarded a sole source $323,100,790 contract extension to the TRICARE Dental Program (TDP) contract (HT9402-16-D-0001). TDP offers worldwide coverage for dental services to all eligible family members of uniformed services, and to members of the Selected Reserve and Individual Ready Reserve who are not on orders, and their eligible family members. The TDP geographic area of coverage for the continental U.S. includes the 50 states; Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; Guam; and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Outside the continental U.S., the service area includes all other countries, island masses and territorial waters. The overall potential period of performance is May 1, 2022, to Oct. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Defense Health Agency Managed Care Contracting Division, Aurora, Colol, is the contracting activity. (Awarded April 22, 2022)

U.S. Air Force

Infoscitex Corp., Dayton, Ohio (P00004); and Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp., Beavercreek, Ohio (P00002), have been awarded a $135,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contracts FA8650-20-D-6207 and FA8650-20-D-6203 for research and development. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 22, 2026. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $270,000,000. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Black River Systems Company Inc., Utica, N.Y., has been awarded a $76,486,598 modification (P00023) to previously awarded contract FA8750-19-C-0040 for Operational Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft System (C-sUAS) open systems architecture. The objective of this effort is to rapidly enhance and commercialize the technology and approach developed under the previous Small Business Innovation Research Phase II contract in order to support rapid research, development, prototyping, demonstration, evaluation and transition of C-sUAS capabilities. Work will be performed in Utica, New York, and is expected to be completed by May 1, 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds; fiscal 2021 procurement funds; and fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $264,375,424. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, N.Y., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., was awarded a $106,403,231 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-5601 to exercise options for sustainment of the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Component Based Total Ship System ñ 21st Century (COMBATSS-21) and associated Combat System elements. Work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., (84 percent); Camden, N.J., (5 percent); Virginia Beach, Va., (5 percent); Deer Creek, Colo., (2 percent); Manassas, Va.,, (1 percent); Orlando, Fla., (1 percent); and various other locations under 1 percent (2 percent), and is expected to be completed by April 2023. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,264,999 (80 percent); and fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $581,373 (20 percent) will be obligated at time of award and $2,846,372 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Carley Corp.,* Orlando, Fla., is awarded an $81,796,231 firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/ indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for the analysis, design, development, and implementation of self-paced, web delivered, and instructor-led courseware and supporting materials to include, electronic presentations, instructor guides, student/trainee guides, job performance aids, electronic performance support systems, exercises, visual aids, and interactive multi-media instruction to support the Naval Aviation Enterprise. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., and is expected to be completed in March 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside; five offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (N6134022D0006).

Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Northrop Grumman Defense Systems Sector, Northridge, Calif., is awarded a $62,076,093 firm-fixed-price modification (P00004) to a previously awarded contract (N0001921C0044). This modification exercises options for the production and delivery of an additional 42 Air-to-Ground Missile-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile-Extended Range all up rounds, as well as manufacturing supplies and support. Work will be performed in Northridge, Calif., (61 percent); Rocket Center, W.Va., (32 percent); and Ridgecrest, Calif., (7 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $53,550,520; fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,295,132; and fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,230,441 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Tewksbury, Mass., is awarded a $46,336,537 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Agnostic Signal Processing for Increased Radar Efficiency (ASPIRE). This contract provides for new radar signal generation capabilities and improved radar signal processing backend designs for Navy radar systems. The effort will conduct studies on approaches for more flexible digital beamforming, advanced signal processing, new signal synthesizer architectures, and smaller digital receiver-exciter (DREX) designs to improve radar system size, weight and power requirements. Work will be performed in Tewksbury, Mass., and is expected to be completed by April 24, 2025. The maximum dollar value, including a 36-month base period, one 14-month option period, two 24-month option periods, one 17-month option period, one 20-month option period, and one 21-month option period that will run concurrently with the base, is $46,336,537. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,147,400 are obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under the N00014-21-S-B001, fiscal 2021 Office of Naval Research long range broad agency announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps science and technology. Since proposals are received throughout the year under the long range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (N00014-22-C-1016).

Huntington-Ingalls Industries – Ingalls Shipbuilding, Pascagoula, Miss., is awarded a $20,172,978 cost-plus-award-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-4 313 to exercise options for the accomplishment of the planning yard services for the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) in-service ships. Work will be performed in Hampton, Virginia (17 percent); Pascagoula, Mississippi (77 percent); San Diego, California (3 percent); and Jacksonville, Florida (3 percent), and is expected to be completed by April 2023. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $981,964 (5 percent); and fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $19,191,014 (95 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Solipsys Corp., Fulton, Md., is awarded an $18,490,294 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N6523622D8015) with provisions for firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee task/delivery orders. The contract is for delivery of software products and services published by Solipsys Corp., as well as software updates/maintenance, software engineering/ testing services, and cybersecurity support. The contract includes a single, five-year ordering period and a two-year optional ordering period. The option period, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $27,871,555.† Fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $25,000 will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Work will be performed in Fulton, Md., and is expected to be completed by April 2028. If the optional ordering period is exercised, work could continue until April 2030. The contract was procured using other than full and open competition in accordance with 10 U.S. Code ß 2304(c)(1) and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity.

Dayton T. Brown Inc.,* Bohemia, N.Y., is awarded a $14,921,893 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract. This contract provides for continued development of mobile mission system variants, to include roll out for P-8 modernization, prototyping and modification for rapid mission specific system reconfiguration, test and operational deployment, maintenance, repair, refurbishment, logistics support, and procurement of associated materials for sustainment of units. Work will be performed in Hollywood, Md., (95 percent); and Bohemia, N.Y., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,288,881 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Warfare Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0042122C0022).

U.S. Army

Peska Construction Inc.,* Sioux Falls, S.D., was awarded a $15,109,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a new aircraft maintenance facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Sioux Falls, S.D., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 22, 2024. Fiscal 2018 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $15,109,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, S.D., is the contracting activity (W50S96-22-C-0001).

Torch Technologies Inc., Huntsville, Ala., was awarded an $8,672,239 modification (P00024) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-0054 for various types of simulation support to the Systems Simulation Software and Integration Directorate at the Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation and Missile Center. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., with an estimated completion date of April 24, 2023. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement, Army funds; research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds; and research, development, test and evaluation, defense-wide funds in the amount of $8,672,239 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

L3Harris Technologies, Palm Bay, Fla., has been awarded an estimated $8,615,162 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery requirements type contract for production of AN/ALQ-161A shop replaceable units for the B-1B aircraft. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is New York, with an April 24, 2027, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Warner Robins, Ga., (SPRWA1-22-D-0002).†

*Small business