Headlines — April 27

News

US, allies to meet monthly on Ukraine defense needs

Defense leaders from over 40 nations amassed on a blustery April day in southwestern Germany, recruited by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to better coordinate efforts for needed support to Ukraine in their defense against invading Russia.

Germany sending ‘Gepard’ air-defense tanks to support Ukraine defense

The German government will send Ukraine around 50 Gepard air-defense tanks to help that country repel Russian attacks, German and U.S. officials said at a conference at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

Poland confirms T-72 tank delivery to Ukraine, with Challenger 2 tanks to fill gap

Poland’s prime minister has confirmed the country supplied its Soviet-designed T-72 tanks to Ukraine to support the fight against Russia, which invaded Ukraine Feb. 24.

Business

As Raytheon struggles to replenish Stinger missiles, lawmaker pushes Defense Production Act

The U.S. may not be able to make more of the shoulder-fired Stinger anti-aircraft missiles it has been sending to Ukraine until at least 2023 due to parts and materials shortages, the head of manufacturer Raytheon Technologies said April 26.

Army to launch light robotic combat vehicle competition in FY23

The Army will launch a competition in fiscal 2023 for a light robotic combat vehicle and plans to spend nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars over the next five years on the effort, according to the Army’s FY23 budget justification documents.

Lockheed sending first five A4 radars to Army next month

During a tour of both its Syracuse campus and a satellite site in Cazenovia, N.Y., the company showed the production lines for several military radar programs, including the Army’s Q-53 counterfire target acquisition radar and the Air Force’s new long-range radar.

Chinese drone giant DJI suspends business in Russia, Ukraine

DJI, the world’s largest drone manufacturer, has announced it is temporarily halting operations in Russia and Ukraine, in a rare example of a Chinese firm suspending business in response to the war in Ukraine.

Defense

Air Force updates physical fitness testing guidelines for transgender airmen

The Air Force updated its requirements April 21 to permit transgender airmen to skip the annual physical fitness test while they undergo gender-confirmation surgery.

Deterring Iran becomes key mission for US Air Force wing reactivated 20 years ago

The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, based at Al Udeid, supported the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria, flying combat missions, transporting troops and supplies, conducting surveillance and providing battlefield communications.

Marines couldn’t meet request to surge to Europe due to strain on amphibious fleet

As Russia prepared to invade Ukraine, the head of U.S. European Command asked for a Marine Expeditionary Unit and Amphibious Ready Group to deploy early to Europe as a hedge against the conflict expanding.

Pentagon wants at least $377 million over five years for new rapid experimentation fund

The Pentagon is seeking $377 million over five years to fund high-profile rapid experimentation projects.

Producing new B-21 bomber will cost $20 billion through 2027

The Air Force expects to spend close to $20 billion on producing the B-21 Raider through fiscal 2027, but it doesn’t say how many of the advanced bombers it will buy for that cost.

Veterans

Jewish troops who died in World War II finally receive Star of David headstones

Visitors to American World War II cemeteries in Europe often find themselves awestruck at the seemingly endless rows of crosses, each marking the final resting place of a U.S. service member who died while trying to liberate the western part of the continent from Nazi German occupation.

Lawmakers urge pause in new VA health records system rollout amid more problems

Amid ongoing problems with the new Veterans Affairs electronic medical records system, lawmakers on April 26 warned department officials against further expanding the program into larger sites until permanent solutions can be put in place.