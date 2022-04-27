MASP Board to fill vacant seat

Following the resignation of William Deaver as a director of the Mojave Air and Space Port board of directors, there now exists a vacancy.

Government code allows for the directors to consider appointing someone to fill the vacancy. Anyone interested in filling the seat should submit a letter of interest and resume to the clerk of the board at: MASP, Attn. Lynn Johansen, 1434 Fightline, Mojave CA 93501.

The deadline for letters/resumes is 4:30 p.m., May 9.

Potential candidates will have the opportunity to address the board at their May 17 meeting. It is expected that the board will make the appointment during that same meeting.

For more information, contact Lynn Johansen at 661-824-2433, Ext. 222.