Contracts Briefs

Defense Logistics Agency

Cardinal Health 200 LLC, Waukegan, Ill., has been awarded a maximum $2,250,000,000 modification (P00046) exercising the second 30-month option period of a 30-month base contract (SPE2DV-17-D0001) with three 30-month option periods for worldwide ordering and distribution of consumable, commercial, brand name and generic medical surgical supplies. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Locations of performance are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Washington, with a Dec. 5, 2024, ordering period end date. Using customers are Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

Owens and Minor Distribution Inc., Mechanicsville, Va., has been awarded a maximum $1,125,000,000 modification (P00033) exercising the second 30-month option period of a 30-month base contract (SPE2DV-17-D0002) with three 30-month option periods for worldwide ordering and distribution of consumable, commercial, brand name and generic medical surgical supplies. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Locations of performance are Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington, with a Dec. 5, 2024, ordering period end date. Using customers are Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania., Penn.

Burlington Apparel Fabrics, Greensboro, N.C., has been awarded a maximum $11,891,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity letter contract for poly/wool tropical khaki cloth. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a two-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Mexico, with a May 10, 2024, ordering period end date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-22-D-1547).

U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $43,643,049 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001922F0001) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This order provides for diminishing manufacturing sources non-recurring engineering in support of a redesigned panoramic cockpit display electronic unit video mixer for F-35 Lightning II production aircraft for the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, and non-U.S Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in January 2029. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $17,882,438; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,882,438; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $7,878,172 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Sippican Inc., Marion, Mass., is awarded a $13,962,420 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-6408 to exercise options for engineering and maintenance services for the Heavyweight MK48 Torpedo Program at the Intermediate Maintenance Activity (IMA) Pearl Harbor. Work will be performed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by March 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,847,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.†

U.S. Army

BAE Systems Land & Armaments LP, York, Penn., was awarded a $24,120,717 modification (P00111) to contract W56HZV-17-C-0001 for the production and delivery of M109A7 and M992A3 vehicles. Work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2022 weapons and tracked combat vehicle procurement, Army funds in the amount of $24,120,717 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Roundhouse-MV JV,* Warner Robbins, Ga., was awarded an $18,921,899 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a flight simulator facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed at Patrick Air Force Base, Fla., with an estimated completion date of May 10, 2024. Fiscal 2022 military construction, Air Force Reserve funds in the amount of $18,921,899 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Ky., is the contracting activity (W912QR-22-C-0023).

*Small business