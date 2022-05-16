Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $397,726,298 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00003) to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract (N0001921D0001). This modification exercises options to procure initial spares in support of F-35 Lightning II Lot 16 deliveries, as well as procures global spares pool and afloat spares package/deployment spares packages for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sales customers, and non-U.S. Department of Defense participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

RQ-Magann JV, Carlsbad, Calif., is awarded a $299,817,450 firm-fixed-price contract for replacement of submarine Pier 3 at Naval Station Norfolk. The work to be performed provides for construction of a new Pier 3 and CEP-176 (Controlled Entry Point-176) wharf to support berthing of Los Angeles, Virginia, and Virginia Payload Module class submarines with shore-to-ship utilities; correct deficiencies of existing bulkhead CEP-102; construct new relieving platform and new utility service building; outfit Pier 4 South for berthing of submarines during project construction; demolish Pier 3 and Pier 3T; perform dredging; and construct security enclave. The contract is incrementally funded with the first increment of $74,696,000 being allocated at the time of award. The second increment will be funded in fiscal 2023 at $137,439,000.† The third increment will be funded in fiscal 2024 at $87,682,450. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., and is expected to be completed by February 2027. Fiscal 2022 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $74,696,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the www.sam.gov website with five non-price and price proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-22-C-0017).

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services Inc., Rockville, Md., (N66001-19-D-3407); Perspecta Engineering Inc., Chantilly, Va., (N66001-19-D-3415); Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Va., (N66001-19-D-3408); ICF Inc. LLC, Fairfax, Va., (N66001-19-D-3409); Leidos Inc., Reston, Va., (N66001-19-D-3410); Peraton Inc., Herndon, Va., (N66001-19-D-3411); Parsons Government Services Inc., Pasadena, Calif., (N66001-19-D-3412); Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Va., (N66001-19-D-3413); and Scientific Research Corp., Atlanta, Ga., (N66001-19-D-3414), are exercising Option Period 1 with a value of $231,167,249 for a cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract with a maximum value of $802,045,894, for professional technical and management support services to support Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific) in establishing and maintaining cyberspace operations and enabling product lines, programs and projects. All work is expected to be performed in San Diego, Calif.. Work will be completed by May 6, 2024, and if all options are exercised, will continue until May 6, 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders issued using research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds; other procurement (Navy) funds; operation and maintenance (Navy) funds; working capital (Defense) funds; and Foreign Military Sales funding. The requirement was competitively procured through full and open competition and solicited through the Federal Business Opportunities website, with 18 offers received in response to this solicitation. NIWC Pacific, San Diego, is the contracting activity.

Black Construction Corp., Harmon, Guam, is awarded an $83,733,445 firm-fixed-price contract for design and construction of wharf improvements at Naval Base Guam. The work to be performed includes the renovation and modernization of Berth 2 to provide full capability to support two loaded T-AKE vessels with the proper depth of water, sufficient wharf length, and power and utilities. The contract also contains of one unexercised option, which if exercised would increase cumulative contract value to $84,977,430. Work will be performed in Guam and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2021 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $84,733,445 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website with two proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-22-C-1326).

Deloitte Consulting LLP, Arlington, Va., is awarded an estimated $12,500,000 modification to a previously awarded, cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00039-19-D-0007) for a training virtual environment (TVE) that will host the Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services (CANES) training curriculum and deliver curriculum packages for CANES baselines. The TVE is a virtualized computing environment that fully replicates the functionality of CANES that provides realistic and testable training and scenarios. The TVE provides a centrally located and integrated learning management system that allows for rapid curriculum updates and configuration changes. No funds will be placed on contract or obligated at the time of award. Other procurement, Navy funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued upon award of the contract modification. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (45 percent); Phoenix, Ariz., (40 percent); Pensacola, Fla., (14 percent); and Virginia Beach, Va., (1 percent). Work is expected to be completed by December 2023. This sole source contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) ó only one responsible source (Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation subpart 6.302-1). Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Consolidated Analysis Center Inc., Norfolk, Va., is awarded a $9,813,519 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract action for engineering services for amphibious and auxiliary ships. The contract is structured with an 11-month base period and a six-month option period, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $15,243,206.† Work is expected to be performed in Washington, D.C. (72 percent); Philadelphia, Penn., (8 percent); Glen Burnie, Md., (5 percent); Arlington, Va., (5 percent); Mount Laurel, N.J., (4 percent); Virginia Beach, Va., (4 percent); and Pascagoula, Miss., (2 percent), and is expected to be completed by October 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $100,000 will be obligated at time of award, of which $100,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division, Norco, Calif., is the contracting activity (N6426722C0010).

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Va., has been awarded a $34,325,189 modification (P00008) under indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity hybrid firm-fixed-price/cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (HR001121F0012) to exercise Option Year 1 of the Enterprise Support Services (ESS2) program. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $65,553,539 from $31,228,350. Fiscal 2021 and 2022 funds in the amount of $22,965,026 are being obligated at the time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Dyncorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $29,351,477 modification (P00215) to contract W58RGZ-19ZC-0025 for aviation maintenance services. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 28, 2022. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurements, Army funds; and operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $29,351,476 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Land Systems Inc., Sterling Heights, Mich., was awarded a $28,956,324 modification (P00006) to contract W56HZV-22-C-0012 for Abrams Systems technical support. Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Mich., with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2023. Fiscal 2020 and 2022 other procurements, Army funds; and fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales (Poland and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) funds in the amount of $28,956,324 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Midwest Construction Co.,* Nebraska City, Neb., was awarded a $25,166,100 firm-fixed-price contract to furnish all plant, labor, materials and equipment for performing various repairs to stone navigation structures, including all types of stone dikes, revetment, chevrons, bendway weirs, hardpoints and other river training structures. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 13, 2024. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis, Tenn., is the contracting activity (W912EQ-22-D-0001).

Mike Hooks LLC, Westlake, La., was awarded a $24,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for rental of a cutterhead pipeline dredge. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 12, 2023. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity (W91278-22-D-0029).

*Small business