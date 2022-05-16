fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Defense

F-35C brings advanced strike capabilities to jungle warfare exercise

by Capt. Charles Allen | San Diego, Calif.
Navy F35
PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 15, 2022) The ordnance department of Marine Wing Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, works diligently to refuel and load their F-35C Lightning II with the AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missile (AMRAAM) as VMFA-314 performs simulated offensive and defensive air operations, as well as close air support training missions in support of Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 (JWX 22) across Okinawa, Japan. JWX 22 is large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Charles Allen/Released)

As 3rd Marine Division recently commenced Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 (JWX 22), a large-scale, joint force exercise, Marine Wing Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314 integrated the capabilities of the F-35C Lightning II.

VMFA-314 supported ground operations from their position deployed onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), displaying their ability to deliver long-range strike capabilities and close air support from an aircraft carrier.

VMFA-314, the first Marine squadron to deploy the F-35C, continued to demonstrate its proficiencies during JWX 22 by conducting simulated offensive and defensive air support, as well as air-to-ground support training missions alongside the Marines of 1st Marine Air Wing, Japanese Air Self-Defense Forces and the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group in support of Expeditionary Advance Base Operations.

ìThe opportunity to work alongside Navy and Japanese Air Self-Defense Forces allows us to demonstrate our forward presence and to showcase our readiness to support real world operations,î said Lt. Col. Brendan M. Walsh, VMFA-314 Commanding Officer. ìLeveraging the Marine Corpsí decade of experience with the F-35B, we have spent the last two years working with the Navy to ensure the successful integration of the F-35C into the Carrier Air Wing and are now able to provide improved battlespace awareness and unmatched lethality.

The integration of VMFA-314 and the F-35C into the Carrier Air Wing enables U.S. naval forces the ability to launch and recover fifth-generation aircraft from nearly anywhere in the world and to relocate to new strategic locations. The employment of the F-35C provides Marine ground units stealth capabilities and combat power to create the conditions for follow-on operations within key maritime terrain.

Exercises such as JWX 22 allow squadrons operating the F-35C to integrate tactics in conjunction with ground forces to help advance expeditionary capabilities such as EABO. These rehearsals of engagements will serve to reduce response times of forward-deployed units and support the continued prosperity, security and promise of a free and open, rules-based order for the U.S. and its alliances and partnerships.

With continued deployments of fifth-generation fighters onto highly mobile aircraft carriers, the F-35C is able to provide precision long-range strike capabilities to allies while also garnering valuable intelligence from areas of operation, all while operating from at-sea or shore-based austere environments.

VMFA-314 was the first Marine Corps squadron to transition to the F-35C variant of the joint strike fighter after retiring its legacy F/A-18A/C aircraft and receiving its first F-35C on Jan. 21, 2020. Now as the Marine Corps continues to develop as a modernized naval force, deploying squadrons such as VMFA-314, to key strategic maritime locations demonstrates the Marine Corpsí capability to deter adversary aggression, and if required, decisively win in conflict.

More Stories

raytheon army
Raytheon ships first LTAMDS sensor...
 By Aerotech staff and wire reports
Navyís MQ-8C Fire Scout deploys...
 By Aerotech News
Scientists Grow Plants in Lunar...
 By Bill Keeter
raytheon aesa
Raytheon, USMC successfully test AESA...
 By Aerotech staff and wire reports
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit