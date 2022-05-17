Javelin Joint Venture gets Army contracts for Javelin anti-tank weapon systems

The U.S. Army recently awarded the Javelin Joint Venture two production contracts for Javelin missiles and associated equipment and services with total value of $309 million.

These contracts include more than 1,300 Javelin missiles funded from the recent Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, and orders for several international customers including Norway, Albania, Latvia and Thailand.

Javelin is developed and produced by the Javelin Joint Venture, a partnership of Raytheon Missiles & Defense and Lockheed Martin. The versatile anti-tank and multi-target guided missile system offers fire-and-forget capability over its full range — up to 4 kilometers in most operational conditions.

“The Javelin Joint Venture is working hard to meet this increase in demand,” says Dave Pantano, Javelin Joint Venture vice president and Lockheed Martin Javelin program director. “Javelin’s unique capabilities have proven to be a difference-maker in our users’ defining moments, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with the Army to deliver this critical weapon system.”

“We remain committed to delivering this exceptional weapon system to warfighters around the globe,” said Marek Wolert, Javelin Joint Venture president and program director at Raytheon Missiles & Defense. “Raytheon is working proactively with our supply chain to ensure our readiness and ability to support this urgent need.”

Lockheed Martin is investing to increase the missile production rate beyond the current 2,100 per year. Likewise, Raytheon is investing to maximize production of the reusable light-weight command launch unit.

To date, the Javelin Joint Venture has produced more than 50,000 Javelin missiles and more than 12,000 reusable Command Launch Units. Javelin is expected to remain in the U.S. weapon arsenal until 2050 and is subject to continual upgrades to retain overmatch against emerging threats and to support evolving operational needs.