Contracts Briefs

U.S. Air Force

CCI Energy & Construction Services LLC, Garden Ridge, Texas (FA3016-22-D-0017); Butt Construction Company Inc., Dayton, Ohio (FA3016-22-D-0018); LRG Services LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (FA3016-22-D-0019); Lifecycle Construction Services LLC, Fredericksburg, Va., (FA3016-22-D-0020); SES Electrical LLC, Oak Ridge, Tenn., (FA3016-22-D-0021); HGL Construction Inc., Midwest City, Okla., (FA3016-22-D-0022); GSI-ENET JV LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii (FA3016-22-D-0023); PM Jenkins Group Professional Management Services LLC, Kalamazoo, Mo., (FA3016-22-D-0024); Dawson Enterprises LLC, McClellan, Calif., (FA3016-22-D-0025); Southeastern Industrial Barlovento JV-2 LLC, Destin, Fla., (FA3016-22-D-0026); Gideon Contracting LLC, San Antonio, Texas (FA3016-22-D-0027); Koman Construction LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (FA3016-22-D-0028); and Hasen JV, New Braunfels, Texas (FA3016-22-D-0030), have been awarded a $990,000,000 ceiling, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award construction contract. This contract provides construction services for military facilities at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas; Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas; and Goodfellow AFB, Texas. Work is expected to be completed by May 15, 2032. This award is the result of a competitive small business set-aside acquisition and 35 proposals were received. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,000 per basic contract will be obligated at the time of award. The 502nd Contracting Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Tucson, Ariz., has been awarded a $75,000,000 ceiling increase to previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract FA8672-19-D-0001 for StormBreaker Small Diameter Bomb II (SDB II, GBU-53/B), Small Diameter Bomb II Life Cycle Support III. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $275,000,000. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2024. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. No funds are being obligated at the time of ceiling increase. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp., Boulder, Colo., has been awarded a $16,639,955 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification (P00052) to previously awarded FA8810-18-C-0002 for Weather System Follow-on Microwave. The contract modification is for the exercise of an option for integration, test, and operational work of the Weather System Follow-on Microwave Space Vehicle 1. Work will be performed in Boulder, Colo,, and is expected to be completed by May 15, 2025. Fiscal 2022 research and development funds are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $417,366,982. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, Calif., was awarded a $98,000,000 cost-plus-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously awarded contract N62742-17-D-1800. This modification provides for an increase in contract capacity to support the additional requirements of the Environmental Restoration (Navy) (ERN) program for program management and technical environmental services. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $415,000,000. Work will be performed in Hawaii (64 percent); Guam (17 percent); areas within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific areas of operations, including the southwest U.S. (6 percent), northwest U.S. and Alaska (8 percent); Atlantic and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. (4 percent); and Japan, Okinawa, Diego Garcia, and other areas in the Pacific and Indian Oceans (1 percent). Work is expected to be completed by February 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Future task orders will be funded by ERN funds and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract modification was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. NAVFAC Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oahu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

Harper Construction Co., Inc., San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $55,312,762 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N62473-21-C-1011. This modification provides for the second increment to the construction contract for design and construction of F-35C hangar addition to Hangar 6 at the Naval Air Station Lemoore. After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $101,741,289. The contract also contains one unexercised option, which if exercised would increase cumulative contract value to $102,104,756. Work will be performed in Lemoore, Calif., and is expected to be completed by March 2024. Fiscal 2022 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $55,312,762 are obligated on this award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

InSynergy and Robert JV LLC,* Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded a $50,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineer contract for architect-engineer services for various petroleum, oil, and lubricants and mechanical engineering projects and related services at various locations in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), Pacific area of operations. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of May 2027. Work will be performed in Guam/Marianas (70 percent); Hawaii (20 percent); and Australia (10 percent). Fiscal 2019 military construction (MILCON) design funds in the amount of $10,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by MILCON planning and design funds. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website with two proposals received. NAVFAC Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-22-D-0002).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00066) to increase the not-to-exceed value by $30,364,791 on a previously awarded undefinitized contract (N0001919C0010). This modification adds scope for the development and delivery of F-35 pilot training device capability in support of the F-35 continuous capability development and delivery plan. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., (70 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (30 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas is awarded a $26,887,886 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001922F1020) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This order provides non-recurring engineering for modification efforts to the existing F-35 pilot training device, specifically the mission rehearsal trainer, as well as and the initial production-quality deliveries. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., (79 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (14 percent); and Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., (7 percent); and is expected to be completed in June 2024. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $13,443,943 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Photonis Defense Inc., Lancaster, Penn., is awarded a $21,975,442 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for the production, testing and delivery of a maximum of 125-millimeter wave power modules, as well as incidental hardware services to include evaluation, repairs, and modifications for the Airborne Threat Simulation Organization. Work will be performed in Lancaster, Penn., and is expected to be completed in May 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; three offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, Calif., is the contracting activity (N6893622D0016).

Rolls-Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Ind., is awarded a $20,838,559 modification (P00007) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price requirements contract (N0001919D0024). This modification exercises an option to provide depot repair of T56-A-427 engines utilized on E-2 Hawkeye aircraft, to include repair of the power section, torque meter, gearbox and accessories in accordance with Navy depot manuals and approved repair practices. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas (70 percent); Winnipeg, Canada (25 percent); and Indianapolis, Ind., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



CAPE Environmental Management Inc.,* Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded a $12,231,603 task order (N6274222F0146) for site preparation in support of construction of tactical mobile over-the-horizon radar receive site within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific area of operations. The work to be performed includes the site preparation for munitions and explosives constituents/materials potentially resenting an explosive hazard clearance, demolition of existing facilities, clearing and grubbing, excavation and embankment, treatment of contaminated soil and equipment, and creating borrows pits for placement of treated materials. The task order also contains one unexercised option which, if exercised, would increase task order value to $12,744,438. Work will be performed within the NAVFAC Pacific area of operations, and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2023. Fiscal 2019 military construction (Air Force) funds in the amount of $12,231,603 are being obligated at time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This task order is a single award action against the Small Business Remedial Action Contract, a cost-plus-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract where one offer was received. NAVFAC Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oahu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-16-D-1807).

U.S. Army

M.C. Dean, Tysons, Va., (W912DY17-D-0016); Signet Technologies Inc., Beltsville, Md., (W912DY17-D-0013); KBRWyle Technology Solutions LLC, Columbia, Md., (W912DY17-D-0014); Johnson Controls Building Automation Systems LLC, Huntsville, Ala., (W912DY17-D-0015); InDyne Inc., Sterling, Va., (W912DY17-D-0039); Parsons Government Services Inc., Pasadena, Calif., (W912DY17-D-0017); Xator Corp., Reston, Va., (W912DY17-D-0019); and Williams Electric Company Inc., Fort Walton Beach, Fla., (W912DY17-D-0040), were awarded a $95,000,000 modification (P00007) for the Electronic Security System Program. Bids were solicited via the internet with 34 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 5, 2022. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Jacobs Technology Inc., Tullahoma, Tenn., was awarded a $54,139,718 modification (P00028) to contract W91CRB-15-D-0018 for test support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2022. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.

Princeton Hydro LLC,* Ringoes, N.J., (W912DS22-D-0015); Baird, W.F. & Associates LTD,* Madison, Wisc., (W912DS22-D-0016); and CEC-CDM Smith, JV,* Bonita Springs, Fla., (W912DS22-D-0017), will compete for each order of the $50,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer, navigation, coastal flood risk management and ecosystem restoration projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 15, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, N.Y., is the contracting activity.

L.S. Black Constructors LLC, Saint Paul, Minn., was awarded an $11,661,640 firm-fixed-price contract for construction for the Mission Support Group facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Minneapolis, Minn., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 8, 2023. Fiscal 2022 Air Force Reserve military construction funds in the amount of $11,661,640 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Ky., is the contracting activity (W912QR22-C-0024).

Butt Construction Co. Inc., Dayton, Ohio, was awarded a $10,654,000 firm-fixed-price contract for Niagara Falls Air Force Reserve Station main gate construction. Seven bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Niagara Falls, N.Y., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 1, 2023. Fiscal 2020 military construction, Air Force Reserve funds in the amount of $10,654,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Ky., is the contracting activity (W912QR22-F-0124).

Defense Threat Reduction Agency

Leidos Inc., Reston, VirginiVa., (HDTRA1-17-C-0019), is issued a contract modification (P00031) to exercise an option for a six-month extension with a ceiling value of $18,664,816, to a time-and-materials contract for scientific and technical services in support of various projects under the Biological Threat Reduction Program. Work will be performed at various locations throughout the world. The anticipated completion date is Nov. 13, 2022. The contract was a competitive acquisition; the government received 11 offers. The Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Cooperative Threat Reduction Contracting Office, Fort Belvoir, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Small business