Headlines — May 18

News

Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO

Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO on May 17, prompted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and triggering one of the most significant changes in Europe’s security architecture in decades.

Review finds US troops didn’t violate law in Syria airstrike

The investigation comes amid new scrutiny on the U.S. military for strikes that cause innocent deaths.

US, NATO in for a ‘long haul’ conflict with Russia, says Polish PM

NATO and the West must be “in the fight for the long haul” economically, diplomatically and militarily in supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression, Poland’s prime minister said May 17.

Ukraine relinquishes Mariupol as Russia attacks both east and west

After months of a devastating siege, the city of Mariupol is now in Russian hands as Moscow’s forces concentrate their attacks elsewhere.

Business

Greece seeks to join F-35 program as it lobbies against Turkey F-16 sale

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the White House and Congress this week to make his country’s case for acquiring the F-35 stealth fighter jet while lobbying against Turkey’s attempts to upgrade its aging fleet of F-16s and acquire additional aircraft.

Rafael unveils Aerospike missile for close-air support

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has unveiled a new air-to-surface missile that the company is pitching as a lightweight munition for fixed-wing aircraft performing close-air support missions.

Defense

UFOs pose real danger, DOD says, but aliens aren’t to blame — probably

Defense Department officials on May 17 confirmed that unidentified flying objects are real and pose a potential serious threat to the country.

Successful test could rally Air Force hypersonics program

The Air Force successfully tested its AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon May 14, potentially giving the beleaguered hypersonic program a shot in the arm.

Pentagon’s high-level group to aid Ukraine is rooted in Iraq and Afghanistan fight

The Pentagon has modeled a new high-level team focused on rushing military aid to Ukraine on the group it used to speed supplies to troops in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, according to a memo obtained by Defense News and sources familiar with the matter.

Red tape, lack of awareness hinder Air Force’s effort to keep pregnant airmen flying

Fewer than 50 airmen have sought permission to fly while pregnant since 2019, Air Force Times has learned.

As Air Force plans for new aircraft, senators worry about capability gaps

Top senators on May 17 told Air Force leaders the service’s plans for modernizing key portions of its fleet could hurt its ability to carry out crucial missions — perhaps for years.

Decision on new F-35 engines predicted in 2024 defense budget

Whether the F-35 fighter will get new engines from the Air Force’s cutting-edge Adaptive Engine Transition Program is a question that needs to be resolved at the Defense Department level, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told lawmakers May 17 — and he anticipates an answer in the 2024 budget.

Veterans

Researchers think they’ve found the cause of Gulf War Illness

Following the Gulf War, nearly one-third of all who deployed reported unexplained chronic symptoms such as rashes, fatigue, gastrointestinal and digestive issues, brain “fog,” neuropathy, and muscle and joint pain.

Bill to award Congressional Gold Medal to World War II Rangers awaits Biden’s signature

They volunteered to fight in World War II and saw combat from the Normandy beaches to the Philippine jungles, but age has taken a greater toll than those battles.