Headlines — May 25

News

Russian troops plunge through Ukraine lines in Donbas as fighting enters decisive week

A month into Russia’s Donbas offensive, Moscow’s troops were still searching for a breakthrough. That may have finally arrived.

Kissinger suggests that Ukraine give up territory to Russia, drawing a backlash

Speaking via video link to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on May 23, Mr. Kissinger said the failure to restart negotiations with Russia and the further alienation of the Kremlin would have dire long-term consequences for stability in Europe.

Biden insists China policy unchanged despite recent remarks

The president said that there was no change in the U.S. policy on Taiwan, a day after he pledged to militarily defend the island in the event of a Chinese invasion

Business

Poland requests six additional Patriot batteries from the United States

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak has announced his country is launching the second phase of its mid-range air defense program by requesting the U.S. government to sell it six Patriot batteries with related gear.

Defense

Marine Corps considers abandoning Parris Island amid rising extreme weather threats

Marine Corps is considering moving some of its bases to other locations, including the iconic Parris Island Training Depot, in response to the growing effects of climate change, Navy officials said.

Pentagon urged to follow corporate America in managing civilian talent

The Pentagon should increase civilian employee training opportunities and enhance collaboration with military managers to more closely match the efficiency of the private sector in aligning talent with job function, according to the Defense Business Board.

Air Force E-7 promotion rate hits lowest point in years

The Air Force Personnel Center announced May 24 that just 14.8 percent of eligible tech sergeants were selected for promotion to master sergeant in the 22E7 promotion cycle, marking the serviceís lowest E-7 promotion rate since at least 2010.

Veterans

Deal on toxic exposure bill includes more VA staff, dozens of new VA medical clinics

The sweeping bill could be one of the most expensive and most impactful veterans policy measures approved by Congress in years.

Veterans with PTSD given chance to train service dogs in program at 4 US locations

Some 150 veterans diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder will participate annually in a pilot program to train service dogs, The Journal of the American Medical Association said May 24.

Merrill’s Marauder and three-time recipient of Combat Infantry Badge dies at age 99

Gilbert Howland, who commanded a machine gun unit with the famed Merrill’s Marauders in Burma during World War II and went on to earn Combat Infantry Badges in Korea and Vietnam, died May 19 in Hamilton, N.J. He was 99.

Senators from rural states trying to stop wave of VA hospital closures before they start

Senators from four states have introduced legislation to dismantle a commission tasked with studying the Department of Veterans Affairs’ hospital system and making recommendations on consolidation and closures of facilities.