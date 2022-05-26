Axiom Space, Italian government to expand commercial utilization of space

Axiom Space signed a memorandum of understanding with the Italian government May 19, 2022.

The MOU will further their existing collaboration, including the potential for the development of space infrastructure integrated with the future Axiom Station.

The agreement was signed by the President and CEO of Axiom Space, Michael Suffredini, and Italy’s Minister for Technological Innovation and Digital Transition, Vittorio Colao, in Rome, Italy.

Axiom Space is currently building the world’s first commercial space station.

While the MOU is exploratory in nature, areas of cooperation outlined in the agreement include mutual definition of potential user requirements as well as technological solutions and operational concepts for an Italian module that could later be developed and integrated into the Axiom Space Station. The project could take the form of a public-private framework with the governance and business models developed over time.

Other areas of cooperation include collaborative development and implementation of research supporting space exploration and technology, including advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, on-orbit manufacturing, space security, aerospace medicine, simulation and robotics, and other areas of mutual interest as determined by the two parties, as well as training and mission operations.

The MOU – a first-of-its-kind approach between the Italian government and a private international corporation – is the latest effort between Italy and the Houston-based Axiom Space.

Earlier this year, Axiom announced Italian Air Force Col. Walter Villadei as the company’s first international professional astronaut. He is currently in training in Houston. Villadei has been selected by Axiom as a backup on the Ax-2 mission, and an initial agreement has been signed for a reservation on a mission targeting late 2023.

Based on ItAF’s significant competencies in the field of astronautics, modeling and simulation, and aerospace medicine, such a mission will allow the implementation of multidisciplinary scientific and technological experiments from the Italian research and industrial community and will further strengthen the relationship being established under the MOU just signed.