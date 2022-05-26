Headlines — May 27

News

US, South Korea fire missiles in exercise following North Korean ballistic missile demonstration

Hours after North Korea fired three ballistic missiles off of its eastern coast on Wednesday, the U.S. and South Korea together launched some live-fire missiles of their own, U.S. Forces Korea confirmed in a statement.

Zelensky, Western partners warn appeasing Putin will not end invasion

“It seems that Mr. Kissinger’s calendar is not 2022, but 1938,” Zelensky said in a speech late May 25, adding that “geopolitical speculations” overlook the millions of Ukrainians “who actually live in the territory they propose to exchange.”

Biden envoy makes the case for Iran nuclear deal as prospects fade

“The military option cannot resolve this issue” and prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, Robert Malley told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee May 25.

Business

Defense firms push Congress for Pentagon budget increase over inflation

U.S. defense and aerospace firms are asking Congress for a defense budget for 2023 that exceeds inflation by 3 to 5 percent and challenged lawmakers to pass their annual defense bills by Sept 30.

Defense

Five months after this USS George Washington junior sailor’s death, his loved ones wait for answers

Machinist Mate’s Fireman Conner Owens died Dec. 11 in Newport News, Va. His family needs to know more.

The Army’s dream of artillery that fires 1,000 miles is officially a dud

Artillery with a range of 1,000 miles? Thatís going to have to wait, at least for now.

New Navy climate plan is mostly silent on its biggest polluters: ships and planes

The Navy has unveiled a plan to cut its energy emissions in half by the end of this decade and reach so-called “net-zero” status by 2050.

Veterans

Top VA medical post remains unfilled after latest Senate delay

A move to fast-track confirmation of the president’s nominee was blocked by a Republican senator on May 25.

VA offers $3 million prize for ideas to stop veteran suicides

Veterans Affairs officials want to give you up to $3 million if you can help solve the problem of veteran suicides.