Memorial Day 2022: Healing & Honor Field now open to the public

Mike Keysers(cq), a volunteer with VFW Post 3000 in Lancaster sets up flags for the Healing and Honor Field at Pelona Vista Park in Palmdale, Friday, in preparation for the opening day on May 22 as well as a Memorial Day ceremony to honor fallen soldiers. Over 2000 flags will be on display from May 22 through May 30 to honor those individuals who serve or have served in the military, law enforcement, fire/EMT or medical personnel. May 20,2022 photo by Evelyn Kristo
The Palmdale Healing and Honor Field is once again open to the public at Pelona Vista Park in Palmdale, Calif.
The Field opened May 22 and will be open until 5 p.m., Memorial Day — May 30.
“Each flag bears the name of someone special, and a meaningful story associated with them,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer.
There will be a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m., May 30.
While the Field is open to the pubic 24/7, the information booth will be open daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
The display features 1,000 flags creating a massive vista of red, white and blue honoring those who have become our heroes.
Flags honor those who serve/have served in the military, law enforcement, fire/EMT, or medical personal.
Proceeds from the Healing & Honor Field will benefit local veterans’ charities including American Legion Post 348, Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition, Coffee 4 Vets Point Man AV, VFW post 3000 and VFW Post 3552.
David Mansfield of Palmdale holds a tag of one of many flags he honored of those who served in the military The Mansfields chose to honor several members of their family and friends at the Palmdale Honor and Healing Field that opened to the public at Pelona Vista Park in Palmdale,Sunday. The display will run from May 22 through Memorial Day. Photo by Evelyn Kristo May 22,2022
Vietnam War Navy veteran, Jame Lynch visits a flag in his honor at the Healing and Honor Field display set up at Pelona Vista Park in Palmdale, Sunday. The flag display opened up to the public on Sunday and will be open through Memorial Day. Photo by Evelyn Kristo May 22,2022
