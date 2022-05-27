Memorial Day 2022: Healing & Honor Field now open to the public

The Palmdale Healing and Honor Field is once again open to the public at Pelona Vista Park in Palmdale, Calif.

The Field opened May 22 and will be open until 5 p.m., Memorial Day — May 30.

“Each flag bears the name of someone special, and a meaningful story associated with them,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer.

There will be a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m., May 30.

While the Field is open to the pubic 24/7, the information booth will be open daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The display features 1,000 flags creating a massive vista of red, white and blue honoring those who have become our heroes.

Flags honor those who serve/have served in the military, law enforcement, fire/EMT, or medical personal.

Proceeds from the Healing & Honor Field will benefit local veterans’ charities including American Legion Post 348, Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition, Coffee 4 Vets Point Man AV, VFW post 3000 and VFW Post 3552.