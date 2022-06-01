Headlines — June 1

News

5 missiles hit Iraqi base hosting US troops; no casualties

Two Iraqi security officials said the missiles hit only a few yards from where U.S. forces are stationed.

US expected to send medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine

The Biden administration is expected to announce it will send Ukraine a small number of high-tech, medium range rocket systems, U.S. officials said May 31.

Russian military is repeating mistakes in eastern Ukraine, US says

While Russian troops are capturing territory, a Pentagon official said that their “plodding and incremental” pace was wearing them down, and that the military’s overall fighting strength had been diminished by about 20 percent. And since the war started, Russia has lost 1,000 tanks, a senior Pentagon official said last week.

Business

Turkey sends Rolls-Royce another pitch to co-produce engines for the TF-X jet

Turkey has sent Rolls-Royce a request for proposals as it seeks a deal to co-produce an engine for the country’s indigenous fighter jet, the TF-X, according to the government’s chief procurement official.

Brazil prepares international competition for armed recon vehicle

The Brazilian Army has written up requirements for its next eight-wheel drive armored reconnaissance vehicle, following approval for the service to buy up to 221 of the platforms — each armed with either a 105mm or 120mm gun — according to sources and an Army document seen by Defense News.

Defense

The female soldier insurgency that helped rewrite the Army’s rules on parenthood

For Staff Sgt. Nicole Edge and thousands of military women, the Army Mom Life Facebook group became a refuge and a resource where they could reach out for help dealing with the difficult issues of parenthood while also serving their country.

Littoral combat ship on Navy’s chopping block now plying Middle East waterways for 5th Fleet

While in the Red Sea, the USS Sioux City will support Combined Task Force 153, which focuses on missions in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb and Gulf of Aden.

Marine pilot receives Distinguished Flying Cross for safely landing after 2020 midair collision with F-35

The Marine Corps pilot who safely landed a KC-130J tanker in a California field after a midair collision with an F-35B in 2020 received the highest military aviation award Wednesday in San Diego, the Marines said in a news release.

Veterans

VA hospital denied emergency care to dying vet because staff couldn’t verify his military service

A Florida Veterans Affairs hospital refused treatment for a veteran dying of heart failure because his ambulance drivers could not prove his military service, a clear violation of federal law, according to a new report released by a department watchdog May 31.

New VA benefit will sell guaranteed life insurance to most veterans

A new Department of Veterans Affairs life insurance policy for veterans of any level of disability rating is just six months away from launching.