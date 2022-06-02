Aerotech News and Review May 27, 2022

Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – May 27, 2022

Welcome to the May 27, 2022, issue of Aerotech News and Review. Monday is Memorial Day, and so we focus on this special day when we remember those who have paid the ultimate price in service to our nation.

In this special issue, we explain the history of Memorial Day, as well as listing the many special events and ceremonies that will be ongoing throughout the weekend, both locally and at the National Cemeteries in Southern California.

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/gyrh/

Other highlights include:

The history of Taps;

Why people leave coins on military headstones, and what the different coins mean;

Why people wear poppies on the Friday before Memorial Day; and

In High Desert Hangar Stories, Bob Alvis shares the story of the World War II B-17 crew from the Worry Wart.

And of course, our highlights from On This Date where we remember a P-51C Mustang flight over the North Pole, the time when test pilot Tony LeVier made a cross-country flight with his 18-year old daughter as co-pilot, the first flight of the DC-8 jetliner, the first flight of the YA-9, the establishment of the U.S. Thunderbirds, and the Gemini IV launch which included the first U.S. spacewalk.

Hard copies will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB, beginning May 27. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more aerospace and defense industry news, and “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe, and be well.