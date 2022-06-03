Headlines — June 3

News

F-16s not on the table for Ukraine, says NATO ambassador

The United States does not intend to provide high-end aircraft to Ukraine despite Russia’s advances in eastern Ukraine, U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO Ambassador Julianne Smith said.

Germany to supply modern IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine

Germany will supply Ukraine with the IRIS-T modern air defense and radar systems, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said, stepping up arms deliveries amid criticism that Berlin is not doing enough to help Kyiv in its fight against Russia.

US plans to sell armed drones to Ukraine in coming days -sources

The Biden administration plans to sell Ukraine four MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones that can be armed with Hellfire missiles for battlefield use against Russia, three people familiar with the situation said.

Business

Space Development Agency chooses satellite ground segment provider

The Space Development Agency selected General Dynamics to develop the ground stations that will operate its communications and missile tracking satellites.

Pentagon recovered millions from contractors using tip line, report shows

The Pentagon recovered $13.2 million in six months from private contractors who committed violations in connection with awards, according to the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General.

Boeing wins bid for Germany’s multibillion-dollar helo program

The German government will purchase 60 Boeing Chinook heavy-lift helicopters to equip the armed forces in a deal reportedly worth upwards of $4 billion, according to a Ministry of Defense announcement on June 1.

Defense

US military may need innovation overhaul to fight future wars, Milley says

The U.S. military may need to reorganize to fight future wars, which will be profoundly changed by artificial intelligence, robotics and other advanced technologies, according to Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Air Force has an ‘affordability problem’ as it tries to meet capability gap

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said lower-cost unmanned platforms are key to closing any capacity gaps created by reducing the fleet in the near-term while the service invests in capabilities that will enable it to compete with peer adversary China in the long-term.

Laydown of US troops in Europe will depend on how Ukraine war ends

The number of American troops stationed in Europe has swelled from 80,000 to nearly 100,000 this year, as Russian’s invasion of Ukraine has thrown the continent’s security into turmoil, and there’s a possibility that this increased presence could last beyond the war.

Air Force’s next-gen fighter has moved into a critical new phase

The Air Force’s secretive and highly classified Next Generation Air Dominance fighter program has started its crucial engineering and manufacturing development phase, Secretary Frank Kendall said June 1.

Veterans

Advocates for homeless vets face next big challenge: inflation

With coronavirus pandemic restrictions lifting across most of America, federal officials and housing advocates are hoping their efforts in coming months can lead to a significant decline in the number of veterans experiencing homelessness.

More than 100 women veterans from Florida take part in all-female Honor Flight

It took almost three years to make happen, but 109 women veterans from Florida were finally able to visit the nation’s capital and see memorials that honor those who served.

These veterans started businesses inspired by their deployments

Some veterans have started businesses that draw from their experiences in Iraq and Afghanistan, and thrived.