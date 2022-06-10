Aerotech News and Review June 10, 2022

Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – June 10, 2022

Welcome to the June 10, 2022, issue of Aerotech News and Review. In this issue, we take a look at the various Memorial Day ceremonies held around the greater Antelope Valley – Palmdale, Lancaster and Mojave.

In this issue’s High Desert Hangar Stories, Bob Alvis is looking for a ‘nickname’ specific to plane spotters in the Antelope Valley as there’s no place else on Earth that you can see such a wide variety of aircraft in the skies.

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/toie/

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/061022AERODIG.pdf

Other highlights include:

NASA’s X-59 has a new name; and

Plane Crazy Saturday, set for Saturday, June 18, will feature Sean Milke – a Formula 1 air racer.

And of course, our highlights from On This Date where we remember the first flight of the Rutan Long-EZ, a human powered airplane crossing the English Channel, the first flight of the Boeing Model 1 in 1916, Jackie Cochran receiving the Harmon Trophy from Eleanor Roosevelt, the first flying demo by the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels, and the first flight of the Lockheed XFV.

Hard copies will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB, beginning June 10. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more aerospace and defense industry news, and “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

