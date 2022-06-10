Plane Crazy Saturday to feature Shaun Milke

Plane Crazy Saturday at the Mojave Air and Space Port will feature Sean Milke on June 18. The event runs 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Milke will tell us about his 1978 MELANSON CASSUTT III M Formula One Race Plane (“Cassie”) race #74 that he raced in the 2021 Reno Air Races!

Designed by ex-TWA captain Tom Cassutt, it is a mid-wing cantilever monoplane with fixed tail wheel undercarriage. Milke is an aerospace engineer and lives in Anchorage, Alaska. He earned his BS & MS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He is presently an Independent Contractor here at Mojave Air & Spaceport. He previously worked as an Aerospace Engineer, FAA, Northwest Flight Test Section/Anchorage Aircraft Certification Office.

The presentation will begin at 11 a.m. in the MASP Board Room. Seating is limited, so please R.S.V.P. to info@mojavemuseum.org or call 661-342-0604. While the presentation is free, a donation to the museum is requested.

Additionally, there will also be historic aircraft on display, and the Voyager Restaurant opens at 8 a.m.

Historic aircraft forms will be signed during the event. Attendees are reminded that the only animals allowed on the flight line are service animals, and the flight line is a no-smoking area.

The Museum would like to thank the sponsors of this event: the Mojave Air and Space Port, Aerotech News and Review, The Loop Community Newspaper, Scaled Composites, Comfort Inn & Suites, Golden Queen Mining Company, The Rosamond News, Mission Bank, Karlís Hardware — Mojave, Rosamond and Boron, Thom Lapworth — CivMil support, and Voyager Restaurant.

