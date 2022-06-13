Headlines — June 13

News

Naval Air Forces to hold ‘safety pause’ after string of crashes

The Navy’s aviation community will undergo a ‘safety pause’ June 13 in the wake of multiple fatal flight mishaps in less than two weeks.

Swedish, US troops drill on remilitarized Baltic Sea island

U.S. Marines have conducted air drops and amphibious landings on Gotland as part of a NATO exercise in the Baltic Sea.

Ukraine deploys anti-ship harpoon missiles to the edge of Black Sea, MoD says

Ukrainian forces have deployed Harpoon anti-ship missiles to the Black Sea as a counter to Russian surface ships in the region, Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov said.

Business

Israel’s defense industry unveils new weapons at Paris defense confab

Israel’s Ministry of Defense International Defense Cooperation Directorate, or SIBAT, is expected to helm a strong showing of the country’s defense industry at the Eurosatory defense exhibition beginning on June 13 in Paris, inaugurating an Israeli pavilion featuring 56 local companies.

Spear unveils submarine-launched Ninox 103 drone

Israeli company Spear has unveiled a new drone that launches from a submarine and loiters for nearly an hour, providing surveillance while the launch platform remains submerged.

Turkish firms unveil two drones during multinational EFES exercise

The EFES-2022 exercise in the Aegean Sea concluded June 9 and featured more than 1,000 personnel from 37 countries, with the U.S. supplying its San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock Arlington as well as elements of the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit.

French military eyes tech solutions to deal with climate change

France’s military is looking at hybrid armored vehicles, fuel cell technology and more efficient battery storage as areas of investment to better prepare its troops for the effects of climate change, according to an inaugural strategy released this spring.

Defense

As more aviation accidents pile up, key safety recommendations remain undone

Pentagon officials say they’re still working on the December 2020 suggestions of a congressional commission.

Military abortion options expected to be debated in annual defense bill process

The nationwide debate over abortion will be a key point of contention in the upcoming defense authorization bill process later this month, with a key Democratic lawmaker saying the issue needs to be part of the military readiness discussion.

Biden nixes Trump design for Air Force One over cost, delay

President Joe Biden’s administration has scrapped former President Donald Trump’s red, white and blue design for the new generation of presidential aircraft.

‘It’s not human’: Army brings combat robotics closer to battlefield during field testing in Germany

The new robotic ground vehicle called Project Origin made its multinational debut at a training exercise this week with more than 5,000 troops from across Europe.

Navy SEALs new underwater stealth vehicle? | MilTech

The sleek black submersible that delivers Navy SEALs from ships and submarines to onshore locations has been in service for decades. Now, the fleet wants newer, better versions to get operators to targets.

Veterans

Toxic exposure bill on the verge of approval

New legislation that would clear the way for millions of veterans to get benefits from toxic exposure inches toward the finish line.