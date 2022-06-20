Air Force legend interred at Arlington National Cemetery

Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee, one of the original Tuskegee Airmen and an Air Force legend, was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington June 17, 2022.

Along with his family and distinguished guests, many senior military leaders attended the service to bid a final farewell to the historic figure. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. all participated in the service.