Air Force legend interred at Arlington National Cemetery

Tuskegee Airman Charles E. McGee (Air Force photograph)
Brig. Gen.
Charles E. McGee, one of the original Tuskegee Airmen and an Air Force legend, was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington June 17, 2022.
Along with his family and distinguished guests, many senior
military leaders attended the service to bid a final farewell to the historic figure. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. all participated in the service.
Tuskegee Airman Charles E. McGee (Courtesy photograph)
Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. presents the American flag to Charlene McGee Smith, the daughter of Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee, during his funeral at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., June 17, 2022. McGee, a Tuskegee Airman, died Jan. 16, 2022 at the age of 102. He served 30 years during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. salutes during the funeral of Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., June 17, 2022. McGee, a Tuskegee Airman, died Jan. 16, 2022 at the age of 102. He served 30 years during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall attends the funeral of Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., June 17, 2022. McGee, a Tuskegee Airman, died Jan. 16, 2022 at the age of 102. He served 30 years during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
The funeral procession carries the casket of Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee to his gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., June 17, 2022. McGee, a Tuskegee Airman, died Jan. 16, 2022 at the age of 102. He served 30 years during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
At Ramitelli airfield in Italy, Col. McGee stands in front of the P-51C he named “Kitten” for his wife. At his side is Nathaniel Wilson the Mustang’s crew chief.
A U.S. Air Force (USAF) photo of then, “Major McGee Receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross in Korea in 1951” on display during the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (OASCR) event, “In conversation With Tuskegee Airmen,” which honors the airmen’s successes both overseas and at home, by having Retired USAF Pilot Colonel Charles Edward McGee, Tuskegee Airmen Incorporated (TAI) National Historian William F. Holton and USAF Historical Research Agency Organizational Histories Branch Chief Daniel L Haulman featured at the event at the USDA headquarters in Washington, D.C. on Thursday March 27, 2014. Mr. Haulman present the history of the first black military flying unit, then Col. McGee present his first hand recount his Army Air Corp (later Army Air Force and Air Force) times starting in the 1940’s as did Mr. Holton with his perspective from the U.S. Navy. Questions from the audience provided several opportunities to open the discussion about civil rights challenges and how they achieved success and respect. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung.
In Vietnam, Lt. Tom Coney flew as the backseater on the last mission of the outgoing 16th Tactical Reconnaissance Squadron commander, Lt. Col. Charles McGee. (Air Force photograph)