Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $578,246,002 firm-fixed-price modification (P00001) to a previously awarded contract (N0001922C0032). This modification provides program management support, non-recurring unique requirements, and training for continued integration efforts for a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customer on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (85 percent); Orlando, Fla., (10 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2030. FMS customer funds in the amount of $578,246,002 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. Marine Systems, Sunnyvale, Calif., is awarded a $458,006,503 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0003022C1013) for fiscal 2022-2026 shipyard field operations, program management, systems engineering, documentation, logistics and hardware production activities in support of the Columbia and Dreadnought Fleet Ballistic Missile Program. This contract action contains option line items. Work will be performed in Sunnyvale, Calif., (88 percent); Bangor, Wash., (4.3 percent); Cape Canaveral, Fla., (3.3 percent); Annapolis, Md., (.8 percent); Kings Bay, Ga., (0.5 percent); and the United Kingdom (3.1 percent). Work is expected to be completed November 30, 2027. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,000; fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,921,054; and fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $61,668,000 are obligated on this award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is being awarded to the contractor on a sole source basis under 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and was previously synopsized on the System for Award Management online portal. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Austal USA LLC, Mobile, Ala., is awarded a $128,050,747 firm-fixed-price contract for the detail design and construction of an auxiliary floating dry dock medium, crew familiarization, packaging and delivery, production data package, vehicle bridge design, vehicle bridge construction and delivery and wingwall portal cranes with options for vendor recommended spares and special studies. This contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $128,149,367. Work will be performed in Mobile, Ala., (98 percent); and Hopkinton, Mass., (2 percent), and is expected to be completed by August 2025. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $128,050,747 (100 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which no funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with two offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-2243).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is awarded a $62,086,381 fixed-price-incentive and firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-5101 for fiscal 2022 AEGIS modernization, DDG new construction, and Frigate new construction production requirements. Work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., (80 percent); and Clearwater, Fla., (20 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $42,685,741 (69 percent); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,016,890 (24 percent); and fiscal 2022 Defense-wide procurement funds in the amount of $4,383,750 (7 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C. is the contracting activity.

CACI Inc.-Federal (CACI), Chantilly, Va. (N3220522C4002), is awarded a $16,165,377 firm-fixed-price second bridge contract for worldwide support services in the functional areas of sustainment logistics including, Corrective Maintenance Logistics System support, combat logistics force load management, material handling equipment and ordnance handling equipment support and ordnance management. Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed if all options are exercised, by Dec. 19, 2023. This contract includes a one-year base period with one-six month option period which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $24,381,038. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $13,093,956; and working capital funds (Transportation) in the amount of $3,071,421 will be obligated in fiscal 2022 and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was an other than full and open competition requirement as CACI is the only responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c) (1), and solicited via the beta.sam.gov website, with one timely offer received. The Navyís Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220522C4002).

Simmonds Precision Products Inc., a part of Collins Aerospace, Vergennes, Vt., is awarded a $14,980,950 firm-fixed-price order (N0001922F0889) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0015). This order procures 124 Integrated Vehicle Health Monitoring Unit (IVHMU) B-kits that consist of the IVHMU and the Pulse Health Monitoring System. Work will be performed in Vergennes, Vt., and is expected to be completed in June 2024. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,914,330; fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $112,110; and fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement in the amount of $9,954,510 will be obligated at time of award, $112,110 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Opportunities and Resources Inc., Wahiawa, Hawaii, is awarded an $11,982,549 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to contract N62478-21-D-2402. This modification provides for the exercise of Option 1 for custodial services at various locations in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii area of operations on Oahu, Hawaii. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $21,313,061. Work will be performed in Oahu, Hawaii, and this option period is from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds; fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds; fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds; fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Defense) funds; fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Army) funds; fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Force Health Protection) funds; fiscal 2022 working capital (Defense) funds; fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Office of the Inspector General) funds; fiscal 2022 general funds; fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds; fiscal 2023 working capital (Navy) funds; and fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Office of the Inspector General) funds for recurring work in the amount of $11,415,478 will be obligated on a task order, of which $6,615,886 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. NAVFAC Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl-Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

Defense Intelligence Agency

Leidos Inc., Reston, Va., was awarded an $84,938,062 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to increase the speed and agility of Defense Intelligence Agency operations through supporting design and implement a data centric architecture that leverages cloud-based computing to develop and field state-of-the-art digital enrichment tools, processes and infrastructure; automating labor-intensive, time-consuming processes; and providing external customers and partners the means to remotely access and discover data. Work will be performed in the National Capital Region, with an expected completion date of June 14, 2032. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and two offers were received. The Virginia Contracting Activity, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (HHM402-22-D-0010).

U.S. Air Force

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Md., has been awarded a $45,966,308 contract modification (P00031) to previously awarded contract FA7014-18-F-5045 for executive airlift aircraft maintenance and back shop support services. This contract provides for maintenance and support of aircraft assigned to the 316th Wing and 89th Wing at Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility, Wash., D.C., and is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2023. The cumulative face value of the contract is $197,332,680. The 316th Contracting Squadron, Joint Base Md., Maryland, is the contracting activity (FA7014-18-F-5045).

Vector CSP LLC, Elizabeth City, N.C., has been awarded a $20,284,445 modification (P00011) to contract FA4890?20?F?0048 to exercise Option Year Two for Combat Air Force fighter support services to Air Combat Command. This contract provides in?garrison active fighter squadrons functional support for typical additional duties assigned to squadron personnel, such as operations scheduling, training, standards and evaluations, weapons and tactics, mobility, non? aviation programs and readiness, equipment managers and armorer support. Work will be performed at various locations throughout the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center, Air Support Operations Squadrons and Combat Air Forces, and is expected to be completed by June 25, 2025. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $3,452,834 are being obligated at the time of award. Headquarters Air Combat Command, Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base Langley?Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity.



Stellar Science Ltd. Co., Albuquerque, N.M., has been awarded a $7,999,654 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the development and application of end-to-end directed energy modeling and simulation software and general development and support of the Galaxy Simulation Software Suite. Work will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2027. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and one offer was received. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $150,000 will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Kirtland AFB, Albuquerque, N.M., is the contracting activity (FA9451-22-C-0001).

U.S. Army

HPE Government LLC, Annapolis Junction, Md., was awarded a $25,480,000 firm-fixed-price contract for High Performance Computing Modernization Program computers. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 12, 2028. Fiscal 2022 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $25,480,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (W912DY-22-F-0238).

Kilgore Flares Company LLC, Toone, Tenn., was awarded a $14,242,354 firm-fixed-price contract for the manufacture of infrared countermeasure flares. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island, Ill., is the contracting activity (W52P1J-22-F-0224).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Fla., was awarded a $13,883,140 firm-fixed-price contract for Apache helicopter refurbishment. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Gilbert, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement, Army; and 2010 Foreign Military Sales (Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom) funds in the amount of $13,883,140 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-22-F-0291)

Defense Logistics Agency

Aeroforce Logistics LLC,** Milwaukee, Wisc., (SPE4A2-22-D-0011, $11,821,433); Aero Components LLC,* Fort Worth, Texas (SPE4A2-22-D-0018, $8,443,846) and Precision Air Inc.,*** Manning, S.C., (SPEA2-22-D-0013, $8,066,562), have each been awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity long-term contract under solicitation SPE4A2-21-R-0003 for various aircraft structural components. This was a competitive acquisition with 19 responses received. These are four-year base contracts with two three-year option periods. The performance completion date is June 14, 2026. Using customer is Defense Department. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Va.

Linde Inc., Danbury, Conn., has been awarded a $11,163,164 fixed-price requirements contract for liquid hydrogen and gaseous hydrogen. This was a competitive acquisition with two offers received. Other contracts are expected to be awarded under this solicitation SPE601-22-R-0305. This is a 46-month contract with no option periods. Location of performance is California, with a June 30, 2026, performance completion date. Using customer is Air Force Research Laboratory. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas (SPE601-22-D-1510).

Burlington Industries LLC, Greensboro, N.C., has been awarded a maximum $10,803,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity letter contract for wool cloth. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a one-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is June 16, 2023. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-22-D-1560).

Washington Headquarters Services

Koniag Information Security Services LLC, Anchorage, Alaska, has been awarded a $13,119,684 firm-fixed-price contract (HQ003422F0234) to support the Defense Acquisition Visibility Environment platform. The Defense Acquisition Visibility Environment provides easily accessible front-end applications, data repositories, capabilities, and a well-defined and managed data framework to offer perspective and context for the use of acquisition data. It provides the Department of Defense timely access to accurate, authoritative, and reliable acquisition data to support insight, analysis, and decision-making. The contractor shall provide an independent test team with a combination of the relevant domain knowledge required to test the Defense Acquisition Visibility Environment and refactored Acquisition Information Repository Capabilities. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $100,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The work will be performed at the Mark Center in Alexandria, Va. The estimated contract completion date is Dec. 27, 2024. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

Ambit Group LLC, Vienna, Va., has been awarded an $8,759,671 firm-fixed-price contract (HQ003422F0235) to support the Defense Acquisition Visibility Environment platform. The Defense Acquisition Visibility Environment provides easily accessible front-end applications, data repositories, capabilities, and a well-defined and managed data framework to offer perspective and context for the use of acquisition data. It provides the Department of Defense timely access to accurate, authoritative, and reliable acquisition data to support insight, analysis, and decision-making. The contractor shall, employing Agile methodologies, provide the technical expertise to refactor, develop, unit test, document, and deliver the Acquisition Information Repository. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $100,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Work will be performed at the Mark Center in Alexandria, Va. The estimated contract completion date is Dec. 27, 2024. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Small business

** Economically-disadvantaged, woman-owned, service-disabled veteran-owned small business

***Small-disadvantaged business