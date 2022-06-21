Final Boeing-Saab T-7A Red Hawk development jet comes together

The final aft, or rear section, of the T-7A Red Hawk trainer aircraft for the U.S. Air Force arrived at Boeing from teammate Saab in Linköping, Sweden, signaling the final EMD part delivery.

With both the forward and aft fuselages complete, the two sections were joined together in less than 30 minutes ? a fraction of the time it takes for traditional aircraft builds and a testament to the benefits of the T-7A’s digital foundation.

“Developed with an engineering approach based on digital models, the T-7 represents a revolutionary approach to developing aircraft. The T-7 demonstrates Saab’s forward-thinking approach to international growth and underpins our position as a world-class aircraft company and unique business partner,” said Jonas Hjelm, Head of Saab’s Business Area Aeronautics.

“Saab’s proud 85 year legacy of designing and building aircraft continues and we’re delivering on our promises. I’m excited to see the transfer of T-7A production to the United States at our state of the art facility in Indiana,” said Erik Smith, President and CEO of Saab in the U.S.

In the future, Saab will produce the rear sections at their manufacturing facility in West Lafayette, Indiana. The new facility will allow for shorter shipping times and increased collaboration between Boeing and Saab.

“We’re excited to begin building the first trainer jets future Air Force pilots will fly,” said Paul Niewald, vice president, Boeing T-7 programs. “Boeing and Saab quality and production teams will be closer, accelerating responsiveness to meet engineering and hardware needs.”

The U.S. Air Force awarded Boeing a $9.2 billion contract for 351 T-7A advanced trainers, 46 simulators and support. The jet was designed using advanced digital modeling and design techniques, and was developed from concept to first flight in 36 months. The T-7A incorporates open architecture software, digital fly-by-wire controls and advanced cockpit technology that provide a new level of safety and training for future fighter pilots.