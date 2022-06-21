Raytheon to modernize A-10 under $46 million contract

Raytheon Intelligence & Space is to receive a $46.2 million firm-fixed-price Project-Level Agreement under the SOSSEC Consortium’s AFLCMC Consortium Initiative OTA from the U.S. Air Force to replace the A-10C Thunderbolt II mission computer with RI&S’ Common Open Secure Mission Computer, COSMC, modernized processing for combat systems control to enhance air dominance and improve sustainability.

The A-10 Central Interface Control System program will replace the current mission computer and weapons stores management system, fully modernizing the Operational Flight Program software environment and establishing COSMC as the new central computer for the A-10. RI&S has partnered with Non-Traditional Defense Contractors including Apogee Worx, CymSTAR, KIHOMAC and Vertex because of their extensive knowledge and experience of the A-10.

“Our COSMC system is a significant technological leap forward for the A-10,” said Denis Donohue, president, Communications and Airspace Management Systems, RI&S. ““This platform-agnostic system delivers the generational refresh required for the Warthog to remain highly capable into the future. We look forward to transforming and reinvigorating our customers’ platforms so that they’re equipped to face any mission, any challenge.”

COSMC is a platform-agnostic mission computer, built upon COTS, that can be used on any aircraft, fixed wing, rotary, unmanned to enable multi-mission management, weapon stores and sensor processing, among other things.

This award is for Phase 1 of a multi-phase prototype project followed by a potential award for production and installation on A-10C aircraft. The primary work locations for this effort are in McKinney, Texas and Layton, Utah.