Aerotech News and Review June 24, 2022

Welcome to the June 24, 2022, issue of Aerotech News and Review. In this issue, we take a look at the seventh test flight of Stratolaunch’s Roc aircraft. The company is moving ahead with flight test, and this was the second flight in less than two weeks! We also had a reporter on hand for the 8-hour-long TEDx at Edwards AFB. Multiple speakers covered the events them – Inspiring the Airmen of 2030 in Cyber, Space and AI!

Other highlights include:

Edwards hosted an Italian Air Force PA-200 Tornado, and KC-767 for flight tests;

NASA’s Deputy Administrator, Pam Melroy, was part of a virtual safety day at NASA’s Armstrong. Melroy has a connection to Edwards as she was a 1991 graduate of the TPS, and flew test flights for the C-17 Globemaster II; and

Some VA facilities now offer advance, digital check-in.

And of course, our highlights from On This Date when we remember the first flight of Northrop’s YB-35 Flying Wing in 1946; the world’s first successful aerial refueling in 1923; the first female cadets entering the Air Force Academy in 1976; and the first flight of the Rutan Model 40 Defiant.

