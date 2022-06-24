BAE Systems selected to advance autonomous technology for automatic target recognition

The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory has awarded BAE Systems a $7.8 million contract to develop tightly integrated machine learning software as part of the Multi-Sensor Exploitation for Tactical Autonomy program.

This technology will enable advanced situational awareness and automatic target recognition.

Under the terms of the award, BAE Systems’ FAST Labs research and development organization will provide Environmentally Adaptive Geospatial Learning and Exploitation, an innovative suite of machine learning and fusion algorithms. The system integrates multiple elements of the company’s extensive autonomy portfolio to provide high confidence detection, tracking, identification, and intent understanding for critical mobile targets in contested environments, including targets under camouflage, concealment, and deception.

“With the addition of environmentally adaptive processing, this solution bridges a critical gap in machine learning,” said Mark Kolba, program manager for BAE Systems’ FAST Labs. “Providing local situational awareness and human-like context of environmental conditions will greatly reduce false alarms.”

BAE Systems develops autonomous data exploitation capabilities for systems and sensors for potential use in U.S. military operations across air and space domains. The program builds on the success of the company’s Multi-intelligence ATR for Geospatial Intelligence Capabilities technology that was successfully developed through AFRL’s Study of Emerging Exploitation Developments program.