fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Featured

BAE Systems selected to advance autonomous technology for automatic target recognition

by Aerotech News & Review
Clouds from the aircraft as very nice background

The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory has awarded BAE Systems a $7.8 million contract to develop tightly integrated machine learning software as part of the Multi-Sensor Exploitation for Tactical Autonomy program.

This technology will enable advanced situational awareness and automatic target recognition.

Under the terms of the award, BAE Systems’ FAST Labs research and development organization will provide Environmentally Adaptive Geospatial Learning and Exploitation, an innovative suite of machine learning and fusion algorithms. The system integrates multiple elements of the company’s extensive autonomy portfolio to provide high confidence detection, tracking, identification, and intent understanding for critical mobile targets in contested environments, including targets under camouflage, concealment, and deception.

“With the addition of environmentally adaptive processing, this solution bridges a critical gap in machine learning,” said Mark Kolba, program manager for BAE Systems’ FAST Labs. “Providing local situational awareness and human-like context of environmental conditions will greatly reduce false alarms.”

BAE Systems develops autonomous data exploitation capabilities for systems and sensors for potential use in U.S. military operations across air and space domains. The program builds on the success of the company’s Multi-intelligence ATR for Geospatial Intelligence Capabilities technology that was successfully developed through AFRL’s Study of Emerging Exploitation Developments program.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

NASA’s deputy administrator says the...
 By Jay Levine
‘Arctic Angels’ assist with 2022...
 By John Pennell
Contracts Briefs
 By Aerotech News
Roc’s Seventh test flight flies...
 By Cathy Hansen
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit