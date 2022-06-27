Contracts Briefs

U.S. Army

BAE Systems and Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, Md., was awarded a $698,967,197 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Defense Supercomputing Resource Center operations, maintenance, and management services, including program-wide services for high-performance computer users. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 15, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (W912DY-22-F-0105).

ESI Contracting, Corp.,* Kansas City, Mo., was awarded a $15,510,141 firm-fixed-price contract for repair and replacement of riprap overlay at Tuttle Creek Dam, Manhattan, Kansas. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Manhattan, Kansas, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2025. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Corps of Engineers funds in the amount of $15,510,141 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Missouri, is the contracting activity (W912DQ-22-C-1022).

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Va., was awarded a $11,457,943 firm-fixed-price modification (P00043) to contract W52P1J-16-C-0074 for technical support services. Work will be performed in McLean, Va., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 15, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $3,135,352 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island, Ill., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

Marinette Marine Corp., Marinette, Wisc., is awarded a $536,875,440 fixed-price incentive (firm target) and firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-2300 to exercise options for detail design and construction of one Constellation-class guided-missile frigate, the future USS Chesapeake (FFG 64), and integrated digital environment support. Work will be performed in Marinette, Wisc., (51 percent); Camden, N.J., (17 percent); Chicago, Ill., (7 percent); Green Bay, Wisc., (4 percent); Pittsburgh, Penn., (3 percent); Hauppauge, N.Y., (3 percent); Sturgeon Bay, Wisc., (3 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (3 percent); Kaukauna, Wisc., (2 percent); Charlotte, N.C., (2 percent); Bethesda, Md., (2 percent); Millersville, Md., (2 percent); and Atlanta, Ga., (1 percent); and is expected to be completed by August 2028. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $536,875,440 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Huntington-Ingalls Industries – Ingalls Shipbuilding, Pascagoula, Miss., is awarded a $240,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-2406 for the long-lead-time-material with an option for the detailed design and construction of LPD 32. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Miss., (35 percent); Beloit, Wisc., (15 percent); Menomonee Falls, Wisc., (12 percent); Ayer, Mass., (6 percent); King of Prussia, Penn., (5 percent); Tulsa, Okla., (5 percent); Brunswick, Ga., (4 percent); York, Penn., (4 percent); High Ridge, Mo., (3 percent); Irvina, Penn., (3 percent); Sumter, S.C., (3 percent); Walpole, Mass., (3 percent); and Muscantine, Iowa (2 percent), and is expected to be completed December 2024. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $240,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract modification includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $1,560,000,013. If all options are exercised, work will continue through March 2031. This sole source contract modification was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(c)(1), as implemented by Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 — only one responsible source. The Naval Sea Systems Command Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is awarded a $71,393,226 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-5103 to exercise Option Year Four in support of AEGIS development test sites operation and maintenance. Work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., and is expected to be completed by June 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,633,108 (26 percent); fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,391,648 (24 percent); Foreign Military Sales (FMS) (Japan) funds in the amount of $3,265,133 (23 percent); FMS (Korea) funds in the amount of $1,749,132 (12 percent); fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $818,469 (5 percent); FMS (Australia) funds in the amount of $553,464 (4 percent); fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $251,548 (2 percent); fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $192,196 (1 percent); FMS (Norway) funds in the amount of $109,514 (1 percent); fiscal 2013 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,480 (1 percent); and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,084 (1 percent) will be obligated at time of award and funds in the amount of $3,650,192 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $20,467,939 modification (P00039) to a previously awarded fixed-price incentive (firm-target) contract (N0001917C0018). This modification provides additional labor and material to incorporate production engineering change proposals that modify MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft system production assets (B13-B15) to an Integrated Functional Capability 4.0 multiple intelligence configuration for the Navy. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (43.6 percent); Palmdale, Calif., (37.9 percent); Chantilly, Va., (7.6 percent); Medford, N.Y., (3.2 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (2.3 percent); Verona, Wisc., (1.8 percent); New Town, N.D., (1.4 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (2.2 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2023. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,467,939 will be obligated at the time of award. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Global, a 1st Flagship Co.,* Newport Beach, Calif., is awarded a $17,797,049 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to acquire services and material necessary to support and maintain all vessels assigned to the Naval Sea Systems Command Inactive Ship Maintenance Office Philadelphia, and active vessels assigned to the Guided-Missile Cruiser/Dock Landing Ship Modernization Detachment Norfolk. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $84,893,232. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Penn., (70 percent); and Norfolk, Va., (30 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2027. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,949,568 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with two offers received via the beta.sam.gov website. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-4203).

RQ Construction LLC, Carlsbad, Calif., is awarded a $12,433,000 firm-fixed-price task order (N6247322F4601) under a multiple award construction contract for construction at Naval Base Coronado, California. The work to be performed provides design, engineering, and construction of an advanced training command operations support facility to support Special Operations Forces, Naval Special Warfare Center. The task order also contains eight unexercised options, which if exercised would increase cumulative task order value to $16,225,000. Three modifications for collateral equipment are also planned for award under this contract and will be funded via fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $2,161,435. If all unexercised options and planned modifications are exercised, total cumulative task order value would increase to $18,386,435. Work will be performed in Coronado, Calif., and is expected to be completed by December 2024. Fiscal 2022 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $12,433,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Five proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-21-D-1211).

Geotechnical Environmental and Testing Solutions Inc., Virginia Beach, Va., is awarded a $10,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineering contract for geotechnical engineering services in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic area of operations (AO). The work to be performed provides for subsurface investigations with subsequent geotechnical/foundation analysis — including monitoring, sampling and analysis of soil and groundwater for geotechnical properties and environmental contamination using various field and laboratory tests and construction or materials testing and engineering inspection services. Work will be performed at various locations throughout NAVFAC Atlantic AO, and is expected to be completed by June 2027. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and four option years, is $10,000,000. Supervision, inspection and overhead funds in the amount of $5,000 (minimum contract guarantee) will be obligated at time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with 12 offers received. NAVFAC Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N62470-22-D-0003).



Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, Ore., was awarded an $8,793,212 firm-fixed-price contract for the maintenance, repair and preservation of Caisson One. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington, and is expected to be completed by December 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $8,793,212 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured, solicited via the beta.sam.gov website and two offers were received. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Bremerton, Wash., is the contracting activity (N4523A-22-C-1054). (Awarded June 15, 2022)

HCG-JCG JV,* Escondido, Calif., is awarded a $7,735,000 firm-fixed-price task order (N4008522F5415) under a multiple award construction contract for fuel tank demolition at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Virginia. The work to be performed provides for the demolition of all fuel system infrastructure at Defense Fuel Support Point Yorktown to include storage tanks: excavate, remove bunkered fuel storage tanks and tank-top pump buildings, and fill tank voids with on-site soil where possible; fuel vaults: remove valve vault equipment, demolish, and backfill fuel vaults; above grade piping: remove all fuel facility above grade fuel piping, pier fuel piping, water piping at pier, and existing electrical service; below grade piping: remove all fuel facility below grade fuel piping, cap and fill below grade piping routed through Coast Guard Base; utilities: remove other (water, electrical, etc.) underground utilities; and buildings/structures: remove miscellaneous fuel system related buildings and structures. Work will be performed in Yorktown, Va., and is expected to be completed by November 2023. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,735,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Two proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-18-D-1127).

U.S. Air Force

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, has been awarded a $130,527,339, contract modification (P00032) to previously awarded contract FA8210-17-C-0001 for the Advanced Radar Threat System — Variant 2 (ARTS-V2). The contract modification is to provide for the exercise of Options Three and Four for an additional quantity of eight ARTS-V2 systems being produced under the basic contract. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, and is expected to be completed by June 16, 2024. Fiscal 2021 and 2022 other procurement funds are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $589,806,917. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Orlando, Fla., has been awarded a $43,641,941 firm-fixed-price contract modification (P00018) to previously awarded contract FA8682-21-C-0001. The modification provides for the procurement of Lot 20 tooling, test equipment and Joint Advanced Global Positioning System Receiver Version Five for the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile — Extended Range missiles being produced under the existing contract. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., and Troy, Ala., and is expected to be completed by Jan. 30, 2026. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 Missile Procurement funds are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $1,035,775,916. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Federal Prison Industries Inc.,** Washington, D.C., has been awarded a maximum $18,079,200 modification (P00013) exercising the third one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-19-D-F027) with four one-year option periods for utility, improved flame resistant coveralls. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Locations of performance are Georgia, Arizona and Mississippi, with a June 20, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

ORC Industries Inc., La Crosse, Wisc., has been awarded a maximum $13,303,496 modification (P00003) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-21-D-N154) with four one-year option periods for service dixie hats. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is June 27, 2023. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

*Small business

** Mandatory source