Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Co. (NASSCO), San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $500,000,000 modification to previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-2229 to award long-lead-time material in support of T-AO 211 and 212. Work will be performed in Iron Mountain, Mich., (27 percent); San Diego, Calif., (22 percent); Beloit, Wisc., (14 percent); Columbia, S.C., (8 percent); Arlington, Va., (7 percent); Chelsea, Ala., (4 percent); Walpole, Mass., (4 percent), New Orleans, La., (2 percent); and various other locations less than one percent (12 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2027. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $500,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Co. (NASSCO), San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $100,000,000 modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-2235 for the procurement of long-lead-time material in support of Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB) 8. Work will be performed in Pittsburgh, Penn., (31 percent); Beloit, Wisc., (25 percent); San Diego, Calif., (17 percent); Chesapeake, Va., (7 percent); Iron Mountain, Mich., (7 percent); Hamburg, Germany (3 percent); Buffalo, N.Y., (3 percent); Busan, Korea (2 percent); Chula Vista, Calif., (2 percent); Houma, La., (2 percent); and Appleton, Wisc., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 2026. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $73,000,000 (73 percent); and fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $27,000,000 (27 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $43,836,408 firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00383-22-F-RZ00) under previously awarded basic ordering agreement N00019-21-G-0006 for the procurement of 72 each, Processor, Target Lo, part of the Distributed Targeting Processor-Network System on the F/A-18 E/F and E/A-18G aircraft. All work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., and will be completed by December 2025. Fiscal 2022 working capital funds (Navy) in the full amount of $43,836,408 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1) and one offer was received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.

Sauer Construction LLC, Jacksonville, Fla., is awarded a $30,848,000 firm-fixed-price task order (N4008522F5540) under a multiple award construction contract for airfield and centermat pavement repairs at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina. The work to be performed provides for replacement of asphalt/concrete runway with new concrete for Runways 23L and 32R, and full depth repairs to centermat to support future F-35 operations. The maximum dollar value, including all contract line items, is $30,848,000. Work will be performed in Havelock, N.C., and is expected to be completed by July 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funding in the amount of $30,848,000 will be obligated at time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with three offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Cherry Point, N.C., is the contracting activity (N40085-20-D-0035).

String King Lacrosse LLC, Gardena, Calif., was awarded a $14,931,782 modification to previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract M67854-21-D-1882 for the purchase of physical training uniforms. The contract ceiling increase resulted from revised product descriptions, patterns and specifications. The total cumulative face value of the contract is now $38,154,362. Work will be performed in Gardena, Calif., with an expected completion date of April 2026. No funds were obligated at time of award. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity.†

SND Manufacturing, Dallas, Texas, is awarded an $11,511,004 modification to previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract M67854-21-D-1881 for the purchase of physical training uniforms. The contract ceiling increase resulted from revised product descriptions, patterns and specifications. The total cumulative face value of the contract is now $46,841,204. Work will be performed in Dallas, Texas, with an expected completion date of April 2026. No funds were obligated at time of award. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity.†

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is awarded a $10,595,387 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-5602 to exercise options for combat system ship integration and test on Guided Missile Frigate (FFG-62) new construction ships. Work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., (85 percent); Marinette, Wisc., (10 percent); Bath, Maine (3 percent); and Pascagoula, Miss., (2 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2023. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $916,739 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

IHC Scott Inc., Centennial, Colo., was awarded a $77,619,631 firm-fixed-price contract to repair Taxiway A, Taxiway C, Taxiway D and Taxiway F at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Enid, Okla., with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $77,619,631 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa, Okla., is the contracting activity (W912BV-22-C-0014).

M.A. Mortenson Construction, Minneapolis, Minn., was awarded a $37,838,688 firm-fixed-price contract to design and construct a 185,000-square-foot facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Layton, Utah, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 3, 2025. Fiscal 2021 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $37,838,688 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, Calif., is the contracting activity (W91238-22-C-0006).

Inverness Technologies Inc., Annandale, Va., was awarded a $30,108,549 modification (P00004) to contract W9124D-22-C-0010 to extend services for the Soldier for Life Transition Assistance Program. Work will be performed at Fort Knox, Ky., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 3, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $5,018,091 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Knox, Ky., is the contracting activity.



American Ordnance LLC, Middletown, Iowa, was awarded a $12,628,213 modification (P00005) to contract W52P1J-20-C-0035 for M795 TNT (trinitrotoluene). Work will be performed in Middletown, Iowa, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2026. Fiscal 2020, 2021 and 2022 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $12,628,213 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Va., was awarded an $11,560,128 modification (P00027) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-0095 for engineering services in support of the Software, Simulation, Systems Engineering and Integration Directorate. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 27, 2023. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Maryland State Department of Education Division of Rehabilitation Services, Business Enterprise, Baltimore, Md., was awarded a $10,497,672 firm-fixed-price contract for full food services for dining facilities at Fort Meade, Maryland. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2027. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W5168W-22-D-0005).

Defense Logistics Agency

Sysco Central Texas Inc., New Braunfels, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $19,838,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-quantity contract for full-line food distribution. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 245-day bridge contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Feb. 25, 2023. Using customers are Army, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE300-22-D-3346).

American Water Operations and Maintenance LLC, Camden, N.J., has been awarded an $8,456,427 modification (P00182) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-08-C-8257) with no option periods for the ownership, operation, and maintenance of the water and wastewater utility systems at Fort Polk, La. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. Location of performance is Louisiana, with a Jan. 31, 2059, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2059 Army operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.

U.S. Air Force

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $13,273,788 contract modification (P00004) for option exercise to previously awarded contract FA8617-21-C-6237 for contractor logistics support of Iraq’s C-172 & C-208 fleets at Martyr Brigadier General Ali Flaih Air Base, Iraq. This modification involves Foreign Military Sales to Iraq. Work will be performed at Martyr Brigadier General Ali Flaih Air Base, Iraq, and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2023. Total cumulative face value of the exercised options is $13,273,788. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Legacy Training Aircraft Division, International Support Branch, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Kratos Technology & Training Solutions Inc., San Diego, Calif., has been awarded a $11,672,146 modification (P00162) to contract FA8808-13-C-0002 for control system consolidated production and sustainment services. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colo., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funding in the amount of $11,672,146 is being obligated at the time of modification award. Space Systems Command, Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., is the contracting activity (FA8808-13-C-0002).

Betterup Inc., San Francisco, Calif., has been awarded an $8,485,871 firm-fixed-price modification (P0002) to contract FA701423C0023 for executive coaching licenses. This modification provides funding that continues support for the Headquarters Air Force Betterup platform access, unlimited 1:1 coaching, and extended network coaching across the Air Force enterprise. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C., and if all options are exercised, work is expected to be completed June 28, 2023. This award is the result of Small Business Innovation Research direct award and one offer was received. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $5,347,841 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force District of Washington Contracting Directorate, Joint Base Andrews, Md., is the contracting activity (FA701423C0023).

*Small business