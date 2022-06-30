Lockheed Martin breaks ground on $16.5M missile facility in Alabama

Lockheed Martin is investing in innovation, celebrating a milestone marking continued growth, and advancing capability in North Alabama at its Huntsville campus, as the company broke ground on a new facility June 27, 2022.

The Missile System Integration Lab facility will initially be used exclusively for development within Lockheed Martin’s Next Generation Interceptor program, based in Huntsville and supporting the Missile Defense Agency on the mission to protect the homeland against ballistic missile threats with a revolutionary, modern weapon system.

The new MSIL is a $16.5 million Lockheed Martin investment that demonstrates the company’s commitment to the defense of our nation, to the warfighter, and to our customers.

“Lockheed Martin has had a presence in the Huntsville community since 1963, and the new facility adds to our advanced portfolio to ensure engineering rigor through ground testing and integration, validating our approach well before we flight test,” said Sarah Reeves, Vice President of the Next Generation Interceptor Program at Lockheed Martin. “The facility will be equipped with key infrastructure and communication capabilities, integrating the digital thread in all that we do and maturing the All Up Round as we prove out our design.”

Lockheed Martin is continuing to grow its large, persistent presence in Alabama ñ supporting key supplier outreach efforts, workforce development, and academic partnerships in the area beyond the 25 facilities in the state. The Lockheed Martin Space workforce is expected to grow by over 200 employees this year at its Huntsville and Courtland, Ala., sites. We look forward to the potential of additional expansions in North Alabama to support our nation’s high-priority missions.