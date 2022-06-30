Virgin Orbit scrubs Straight Up launch

The Straight Up launch by Virgin Orbit planned for 10 p.m., June 29 from the Mojave Air and Space Port in California was scrubbed, according to a tweet from the company.

At 9:37 p.m., they posted on Twitter, “We are standing down from today’s launch attempt. Our systems are in great health, but our propellant temperature was slightly out of bounds, and out of extreme caution, we are scrubbed for the day. We’re proud of the team for running an extremely professional operation.”

A second tweet read, “We are safely unloading the rocket now, and working to recycle for another launch attempt in the coming days.”

The mission would have been the fourth commercial and first nighttime launch for Virgin Orbit.