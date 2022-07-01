Headlines — July 1

News

Thousands more soldiers will be posted to Europe and rotating through

The Army’s long-term commitments in Europe will soon increase, President Joe Biden and defense officials announced June 29 as part of the ongoing NATO summit in Madrid, Spain.

Russian forces withdraw from Snake Island; NATO summit wraps up

Russia’s defense ministry says its forces have withdrawn from Snake Island, a highly contested island in the Black Sea that Russia occupied soon after its February invasion. Moscow framed the move as an effort to create a humanitarian corridor for the export of agricultural products from Ukraine. Officials in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa, however, said Russian troops had evacuated following missile and artillery strikes.

Near Kherson, Ukrainians regain territory in major counteroffensive

With Russian forces focused mainly in the east, Ukraine is retaking occupied towns in the south.

Business

Air Force initiates new next-gen tanker ‘family’ with request for information

The Air Force has pounded another nail into the coffin of a potential bridge tanker competition with the launch of the Advanced Aerial Refueling Family of Systems (AAR FoS) program. In a request for information by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, the service informed the aviation industry that it’s seeking significant improvements to existing tankers while looking to define a far more capable future system.

Space Force mulls new acquisition approach for next phase of medium, heavy launches

The U.S. Space Force is poised to start drafting its acquisition strategy for next phase of medium and heavy launch services contracts amid a fresh push from the House Armed Services Committee to consider “new and innovative” procurement methods.

Slovakia picks CV90 in infantry fighting vehicle tender

Slovakia will sign a government-to-government deal to purchase 152 CV90 MkIV tracked infantry fighting vehicles fitted with 35mm cannons by BAE H‰gglunds, the country’s ministry of defense has announced.

Companies in China are aiding Russia’s military, US alleges

The United States has placed five companies in China on the entity list over their aid to Russia’s military.

Defense

US military hasn’t implemented measure to help service members seek mental health care

The Brandon Act, which not only allows service members to confidentially seek help for mental health, but also expedites their evaluations, was passed 6 months ago.

Congress eyes extra pay to counter wave of suicides in Alaska and on ships in the yard

Included in the version of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, advanced last week by the House Armed Services Committee are provisions to provide new $200 monthly stipends to sailors on ships undergoing nuclear refueling and complex overhauls and $300 monthly stipends to service members “assigned to perform cold weather operations.

Ukraine lessons take center stage in Marines Corps’ new information warfare plan

Marine units risk becoming less resilient, officials said, when they “treat information as an afterthought.”

Veterans

Last surviving WWII Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams dies at 98

Marine veteran Hershel “Woody” Williams famously destroyed enemy positions with a flamethrower on Iwo Jima.

No plans to increase abortion services at VA after Supreme Court ruling

Veterans Affairs leaders are vowing to continue “providing reproductive health care” to patients in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion last week, but that won mean providing any new services or travel assistance to help women get the procedure.