Aerotech News and Review July 8, 2022

Welcome to the July 8, 2022, issue of Aerotech News and Review. Our cover story is the successful Virgin Orbit launch from the Mojave Air and Space Port.

Also in this issue, we mark the career of David McBride upon his retirement. McBride was the longest-serving director of NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards, Calif., and Bob Alvis in his High Desert Hangar Stories shares the story of Bob Cardenas and the Northrop YB-49 flying wing ‘standing on a corner in Winslow, Arizona.’

Other highlights include:

Dennis Anderson shares his story off parachuting over northern France to mark the anniversary of D-Day;

Edwards Air Force Base execute the largest all-domain test series with Orange Flag; and

Larry Grooms covers the latest meeting of the LA County Airports Commission.

And of course, our highlights from On This Date when we remember the arrival at Edwards of the XC-124, the founding of the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1955, the first flight of the Nortrhop M2-F2 lifting body, the first flight of the Scaled Composites Triumph, and the first flight of the McDonnell XV-1.

