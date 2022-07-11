U.S. Army

Decilog Inc.,* Melville, N.Y., (W15QKN-22-D-0020); MTA Inc.,* Huntsville, Ala., (W15QKN-22-D-0021); Nexagen Networks Inc.,* Old Bridge, N.J., (W15QKN-22-D-0022); Progsit LLC,* Dumont, N.J., (W15QKN-22-D-0023); RDM Engineering LLC,* Oak Ridge, N.J., (W15QKN-22-D-0024); and WisEngineering LLC,* Denville, N.J., (W15QKN-22-D-0025), will compete for each order of the $149,449,774 hybrid (cost-no-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for engineering, technical and logistics support services for fire control support. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 7, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin and Missiles and Fire Control, Orlando, Fla., was awarded a $39,676,197 modification (P00085) to contract W31P4Q-18-C-0130 to procure electromechanical control actuation systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 29, 2024. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Luhr Crosby, Columbia, Ill., was awarded a $34,880,000 firm-fixed-price contract for stone paving and stone repairs along the bank of the Mississippi River. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 8, 2024. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, La., is the contracting activity (W912P8-22-D-0013).

SciTec Inc.,* Princeton, N.J., was awarded a $26,567,821 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for support services for the Joint Mobile Infrared Countermeasure Test System and the Multi-Spectral Sea and Land Target System Missile Simulator. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 26, 2027. U.S. Army 418th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Hood, Texas, is the contracting activity (W91151-22-D-0004).

General Electric, Lynn, Mass., was awarded a $22,116,200 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance and overhaul of the 701D engine. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-22-D-0051).

Richard Group LLC,* Glenview, Ill., was awarded a $12,287,828 firm-fixed-price contract to renovate and add an addition to the interior of Building 5247 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 8, 2023. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Ky., is the contracting activity (W912QR-22-F-0199).

Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting Co. LLC, Quincy, Mass., was awarded a $7,909,000 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Penn., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $7,909,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (W912BU-22-C-0025).

U.S. Navy

Environmental Chemical Corp.,* Burlingame, Calif., is awarded a $126,361,709 firm-fixed-price contract for replacement of the Water Treatment Plant at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C. The work to be performed provides for construction of an eight-million-gallons-per-day water treatment facility that utilizes membrane filtration technology to better enable compliance with current and future regulatory requirements in addition to addressing possible saltwater intrusion into the water supply aquifers. The contract also contains two unexercised options, which if exercised would increase cumulative contract value to $128,979,095. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, N.C., and is expected to be completed by August 2025. Fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2022 military construction (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $126,361,709 will be obligated at the time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Government Point of Entry Contract Opportunities on beta.sam.gov with three proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-22-C-0026).

Jacobs Technology Inc., Fort Walton Beach, Fla., is awarded a $64,643,734 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract. This contract provides air launch testing and materials to maintain, modify and/or enhance the Air Launch Test Capability Special Test Equipment (STE) as well as provides for the design and development of STE for the Underwater Launch Test Capability. Work will be performed in China Lake, Calif., and is expected to be completed in July 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,212,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, Calif., is the contracting activity (N6893622C0036).

Sikorsky Aircraft Co., a Lockheed Martin Corp., Stratford, Conn., is awarded a $32,645,168 firm-fixed-price order (N6134022F7009) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This order procures one CH-53K containerized flight training device (2F243-2) based on low-rate initial production Lot 4 configuration in support of CH-53K phase II training system efforts.† Work will be performed in Chantilly, Va., (67 percent); Stratford, Conn., (18 percent); and Orlando, Fla., (15 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $32,645,168 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Grammatech Inc.,* Ithaca, N.Y., is awarded a $27,568,205 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00007) to a previously awarded contract (N00014-21-C-1032) for the effort entitled, ìMatured and Enhanced Total Platform Cyber Protection (TPCP) Technologies for Improved Security (METIS).î This modification provides for the execution of Options II and III. Work will be performed in Ithaca, N.Y., and is expected to be completed 12 months from date of option exercise. This action brings the cumulative value of this contract to $27,568,205. The total value of Option II is $6,893,203, and the total value of Option III is $6,893,002. Option II will be fully funded in the amount $6,893,203, and Option III will be incrementally funded in the amount of $5,460,611. The remaining funds in the amount of $2,586,186 provided under this modification will fully fund Option I previously exercised. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,940,000 are obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Largo, Fla., is awarded a $27,066,210 firm-fixed-price modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-20-C-5203 to exercise options for the Planar Array Antenna Assembly production requirements to support the Cooperative Engagement Capability program. This contract combines purchases for the U.S. government (90 percent) and the government of Canada (10 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Largo, Fla., (59 percent); McKinney, Texas (35 percent); St. Petersburg, Fla., (3 percent); and Andover, Mass., (3 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2024. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,826,484 (40 percent); fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,413,242 (20 percent); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,413,242 (20 percent); fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,706,621 (10 percent); and fiscal 2022 FMS (Canada) funds in the amount of $2,706,621 (10 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Md., is awarded a $15,418,946 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Cooperative Engagement Replacement Elemental Digital Beamforming (EDBF) System (CERES) for Multi-Beam Array for Cooperative Engagement (MACE) ó an advanced AESA (Active Electronic Steered Aperture) transceiver system for shipboard application. This contract provides for the development of a next-generation MACE transceiver array system prototype. This effort pursues an upgrade to the Planar Array Antenna Assembly (PAAA) Line Replacement Modules (LRMs) and array with new radio frequency and digital LRMs that provide simultaneous multi-beam communication capability. Work will be performed in Linthicum Heights, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by July 10, 2025. The maximum dollar value, including a 36-month base period with no option periods, is $15,418,946. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,476,732 are obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured from Special Notice (N00014-21-S-SN13) entitled, ìMulti-Beam Array for Cooperative Engagement (MACE) under (N00014-21-S-B001), entitled ìLong Range Broad Agency Announcement for Navy and Marine Corps Science & Technologyî. Seven proposals were received in response to the notice. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (N00014-22-C-1067).

U.S. Air Force

Northrop Grumman Corp., Space Systems Sector, Dulles, Va., has been awarded a $22,145,129 cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized contract for the Rapid On-orbit Space Technology Evaluation Ring (ROOSTER) effort. This contract provides for the delivery of a ROOSTER space vehicle, a multi-manifest rideshare satellite supporting operational and prototype missions in a geostationary orbit and maturing technology needed to conduct on-orbit refueling for future missions. Work will be performed in Dulles, Va., and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2026. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 Space Force research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $4,200,000 are being obligated at the time of award. U.S. Space Force, Space Systems Command, El Segundo, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA8814-22-C-0004).

*Small business