fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Business

Boeing celivers 150th P-8 maritime patrol aircraft

by dwgsean
boeing maritime

The newest Boeing P-8 maritime patrol, reconnaissance aircraft took to the skies over Puget Sound, Wash.,July 7, 2022, bringing the total number of P-8s delivered to 150.
The 150th multi-mission P-8 will be operated by Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) One based at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md.

“There are now 150 P-8s around the world delivering confidence and an unmatched capability to our global customers,” said Stu Voboril, vice president and program manager, P-8 Programs. “Our focus has been, and will be, on delivering the world’s best maritime patrol aircraft.”

Amassing more than 450,000 mishap-free flight hours, the global P-8 fleet includes 112 aircraft delivered to the U.S. Navy, 12 to Australia, 12 to India, nine to the United Kingdom and five to Norway. The aircraft are designed for anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and search and rescue.

The 150 P-8s in service do not include six test aircraft provided to the U.S. Navy during the initial stages of the program. Boeing tested those aircraft during development to assess capabilities and performance. As development of system enhancements

More Stories

AFRL spacecraft Recurve launches on...
 By Jeanne Dailey || Kirtland AFB, N.M.
Army photograph by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Moore
Nearly 78 years later, WWII...
 By Connie Dillon || Fort Hamilton, N.Y.
Northrop Grumman photograph
Northrop Grumman achieves 100th Coyote...
 By dwgsean
Marine Corps photograph
Medal of Honor Monday
 By Marine Corps Pfc. Melvin Newlin
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit