Headlines — July 15

News

Ukraine claims arms depot attack in occupied Kherson with Himars rockets

Ukraine’s military says it has destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in the southern city of Nova Kakhovka, killing dozens of soldiers, in an attack apparently involving U.S.-supplied missiles.

Belarus launches military drills on border with Ukraine, tests troop readiness

Belarus announced July 12 it launched military drills along its shared border with Ukraine in an effort to assess the readiness of its territorial troops, Belarusian defense officials said.

Turkey to host four-way Russia, Ukraine and UN talks over grain

The four-way meeting with Turkish officials comes as food prices soar around the world due to Russiaís invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine aid oversight hindered by Pentagon record-keeping, watchdog says

The IG report follows congressional concerns about oversight and efforts to coordinate with State and USAID.

Business

Space Force considers asking satellite firms to host payloads for tactical ISR

The Space Force’s acquisition arm is considering asking commercial operators of large satellite constellations to host payloads designed to provide battlefield commanders with rapid-turn-around intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) data, according to a senior official.

Rafael unveils once-secret Ice Breaker missile

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has announced plans to unveil this month a new air-launched missile that can operate at a standoff range of up to 300 kilometers (186 miles).

Lockheed delivers first jet-mounted laser weapon to USAF

Lockheed Martin delivered the smallest airborne laser weapon system ever built to the U.S. Air Force in February, a company official announced July 10.

German lawmakers green-light $344 million support package for future P-8 fleet

German lawmakers have approved a support package for the country’s five Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime-surveillance aircraft ordered last year for $1.1 billion, as defense officials ponder if more of the planes will be needed.

Defense

Navy identifies USS Carl Vinson sailor who died

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Darren Collins, 22, was found unresponsive on the morning of July 10.

Biden to sign two Defense Production Act directives targeting hypersonic industrial base

President Joe Biden is poised to sign two directives that would allow the U.S. Department of Defense to invest in its hypersonic weapons industrial base as adversaries demonstrate advanced capabilities.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Army Test and Evaluation Command pushes to reduce full-up live-fire tests

Army Test and Evaluation Command is looking to cut live-fire tests by one-third by 2030 to save money, increase efficiency and accelerate development schedules, according to James Amato, ATECís executive technical director.

New artillery rounds to help army reach longer distances

A new family of 155mm ammunition is being developed to help the Army achieve its goal of improving the reach of its long-range precision fires.

Navy’s Atlantic fleet mulling new, high-readiness force

The U.S. Navy has long sought more flexibility in how its deployable ships are used, but itís been hard to break out of the mold: the high-demand destroyers, for example, go through maintenance and training, most likely deploy as part of a carrier strike group, have a few months of free time upon their return, and then start the process all over again.

US Space Force plan for rapid satellite launches may finally take off

In the summer of 2005, Col. Jay Raymond, now a general and the U.S. Space Force’s highest-ranking officer, was finishing a tour at the Pentagon as a strategist in the Office of Force Transformation, a defunct organization tasked with developing strategies to spur innovation across the Department of Defense.

Veterans

American D-Day pilot missing for 70-plus years buried in Normandy

A U.S. Army Air Corps pilot who had been deemed unrecoverable decades ago after being shot down on D-Day was laid to rest this weekend at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France.