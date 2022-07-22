Defense Logistics Agency

Frank Gargiulo & Son, Hillside, N.J., has been awarded a maximum $111,465,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for fresh fruits and vegetables. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with a July 20, 2027, ordering period end date. Using customers are Department of Agriculture schools. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE300-22-D-S753).

OhSix Logistics LLC,* Watsonville, Calif., has been awarded a maximum $32,380,260 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for beverages, spices, vegetables and bakery mixes for Unitized Group Ration Heat & Serve and Unitized Group Ration M. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is July 20, 2027. Using military services are Army and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE3S1-22-D-Z251).

Nex-Xos Worldwide LLC,* Pembroke, Fla., has been awarded a maximum $9,294,336 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for beverage bases and starches for Unitized Group Ration Heat & Serve and Unitized Group Ration M. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is July 20, 2027. Using military services are Army and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE3S1-22-D-Z250).

U.S. Army

Schutt Industries of Clintonville, Wisconsin Inc.,* Clintonville, Wisc., was awarded a $49,754,270 hybrid (firm-fixed-price and fixed-price with economic price adjustment) contract to procure M870A4 semitrailers, spare parts, and a government-formatted technical data package. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 19, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-22-D-0077).

Aktor S.A., Kifissia, Attiki, Greece (W912GB-22-D-0015); Conti Federal Services LLC, Orlando, Fla., (W912GB-22-D-0016); Chenega Worldwide Support LLC, Colorado Springs, Colo., (W912GB-22-D-0017); Environmental Chemical Corp., Burlingame, Calif., (W912GB-22-D-0018); Macro Vantage Levant DMCC, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (W912GB-22-D-0019); Sociedad Espanola de Montages Industriales SA, Madrid, Spain (W912GB-22-D-0020); and JV SKE ITALY 2012, Vicenza, Italy (W912GB-22-D-0021), will compete for each order of the $49,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide design-build and design-bid-build construction services for new facilities and real property repair and maintenance. Bids were solicited via the internet with 17 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 19, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, European District, is the contracting activity.

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Va., was awarded a $15,019,832 modification (P00018) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-0057 for engineering and professional services supporting systems-of-systems, battlespace effectiveness models, simulations and analysis. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 19, 2024. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Fla., has been awarded a contract in the amount of $32,013,315 for Joint Air to Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) M-Code test and integration. Contractor will provide support for JASSM, Long Range Anti-Ship Missile, JASSM?ER, and any JASSM variant in the areas of M-Code test and integration. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., and is expected to be complete by July 21, 2025. This award is the result of sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 Air Force missile procurement funds in the amount of $8,566,802 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA8682?22-C-B001).

U.S. Navy

Heffler Contracting Group,* El Cajon, Calif., is awarded a $13,229,114 firm-fixed-price task order (N6247322F4694) for Bachelor Enlisted Quarters Building 634 repairs at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona. The work to be performed provides for essential repairs, restoring all rooms to current standards for finishes, mechanical, plumbing and lighting systems. Work will be performed in Yuma, Ariz., and is expected to be completed by January 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) contract funds in the amount of $13,229,114 will be obligated at time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 16.505. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-20-D-1122).

*Small business