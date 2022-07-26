fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Featured

WWII pilot MIA for 72 years laid to rest at Normandy American Cemetery

by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz Mountain Home AFB, Idaho

 

U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. William J. McGowan went missing in action on June 6, 1944, just inland of the coast of Normandy. The crash site of his P-47 was in a tiny French village, Moon-sur-Elle, but his remains were considered unrecoverable.

Seventy-two years later in 2018, with assistance from a team from St. Mary’s University Forensic Aviation Archaeological Field School, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency was finally able to positively identify remains from the site at Moon-sur-Elle and account for McGowan.

On July 9, 2022, McGowan was laid to rest with full military honors at the Normandy American Cemetery in the presence of family. McGowan was a pilot assigned to the 391st Fighter Squadron, 366th Fighter Group, which is now the 366th Fighter Wing located at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Northrop Grumman photograph
Northrop Grumman delivers first IBCS...
 By dwgsean
NASA photograph
NASA Astronaut Michael Gernhardt departing...
 By Megan Dean | NASA Johnson
NASA photograph
DOD’s securing of critical material...
 By Devon Bistarkey
Embraer, BAE Systems announce collaboration...
 By dwgsean
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit