U.S. Navy

Black Construction — Tutor Perini JV, Harmon, Guam (N62742-19-D-1328); Caddell-Nan JV, Montgomery, Ala., (N62742-19-D-1329); Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima LLC, Tamuning, Guam (N62742-19-D-1330); Gilbane SMCC ECC LLC, Concord, Calif., (N62742-19-D-1331); and Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Honolulu, Hawaii (N62742-19-D-1332), are awarded a $98,500,000 modification to increase the maximum dollar value of the multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, design-build construction contracts for projects located primarily in Guam and other areas in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific area of operations (AO). The work to be performed provides new construction, renovation, and minor construction and may include, but is not limited to, barracks/dormitories; administrative facilities; communication facilities; educational facilities; medical/dental/hospital facilities; dining facilities; industrial facilities; warehouse facilities, ranges, operational/training facilities, roads, streets, bridges, site utilities/infrastructure, dredging, and aviation facilities (including hangars and aprons) and other base development facilities. After award of these modifications, the total combined contract value will be $1,088,500,000. Work will be performed primarily within the NAVFAC Pacific AO, to include Guam (80 percent); Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (10 percent); Hawaii (5 percent), and other areas in the Pacific and Indian Oceans (5 percent). The term of the contracts is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of September 2024. No funds will be obligated for the award of the contract modifications. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders and task order modifications as they are issued. NAVFAC Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

DZSP 21 LLC, Marlton, N.J., is awarded a $95,961,836 cost-plus-award-fee contract for the exercise of Option Two for base operating support services at installations within Joint Region Marianas, Guam. The work to be performed provides for facility operations and maintenance support services for the following: management and administration; port operations; facility management; facility investment; utilities management; electrical; wastewater; steam; water; and base support vehicles and equipment.† After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $628,474,704. Work will be performed in Guam, and this option period is from August 2022 to July 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy); fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps); fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Defense); fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Army National Guard); fiscal 2022 medical facilities; and fiscal 2022 family housing operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $30,278,076 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.† The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Marianas, Marianas, Guam, is the contracting activity (N62742-20-C-1199).

Progeny Systems Corp.,* Manassas, Va., is awarded a $19,110,275 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-6265 to exercise options for engineering and technical services for software development, and hardware and software integration to Navy submarines. Work will be performed in Manassas, Va., (65 percent); Middletown, R.I., (25 percent); and San Diego, Calif., (10 percent), and is expected to be completed by July 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,872,079 (88 percent); and fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $259,797 (12 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Rockwell Collins Inc., a part of Collins Aerospace, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a $16,282,947 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable modification (P00001) to a previously awarded contract (N0001922C0045). This modification adds scope to provide for the adoption and application of updated security classification requirements, as well as to provide a preliminary design analysis and solution trade studies for an updated Very Low Frequency (VLF) receiver solution in support of the developmental design and obsolescence mitigation engineering efforts for the airborne VLF system modernization in order to meet program capability requirements. The modernization effort is required to provide a compatible and producible VLF system to be integrated into a C-130 aircraft. Work will be performed in Richardson, Texas (90 percent); and Cedar Rapids, Iowa (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,247,142 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $12,565,396 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-6327 to exercise options for operational spares and engineering services in support of Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare (JCREW) Increment One Block One (I1B1) Systems. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be complete by June 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) in the amount of $1,737,000 (68 percent); and fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Air Force) in the amount of $831,948 (32 percent) will be obligated at time of award and funds in the amount of $831,948 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Owego, N.Y., is awarded an $11,629,904 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001922F2376) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This order provides non-recurring engineering for implementation of retrofit upgrades into Block 1 MH-60S aircraft to add additional capabilities to reach parity with Block 3 aircraft.† These efforts include the design and develop of retrofit kits, preparation and delivery of associated technical directives, and validation/verification (Val/Ver) of the installations and instructions. Additionally, this order procures two Val/Ver kits, installation of the first kit, and support for Navy-led Val/Ver efforts. Work will be performed in Owego, N.Y., and is expected to be completed in July 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.† The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Archbald, Penn., is awarded a $9,239,385 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001922F2549) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This order provides product improvement initiatives focused on the BDU-59C/B technology refresh that addresses diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages, component issues, evaluates cyber security enhancements and architecture expansion toward a multimode trainer. Additionally, this order provides for continued integration of the Twin Lug Laser Guided Training Round onto the F-35 platform. Work will be performed in Archbald, Penn., (65 percent); Amityville, N.Y., (19 percent); and Dallas, Texas (16 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2024. Fiscal 2021 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $9,239,385 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Rolling Meadows, Ill., is awarded an $8,516,341 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00012) to an order (N0001918F0453) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001915G0026). This modification adds scope to provide non-recurring engineering to upgrade testing, production and repair capabilities to the current Department of the Navy Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (DoN LAIRCM) and to implement mid-term corrective actions that will comply with security guidelines for all components of the DoN LAIRCM equipment. Additionally, this modification provides for the implementation of two software patches to the non-developmental item software baseline that the system processor software is built on and for the integration of newly developed control indicator to operate on Navy and Marine Corps platforms. Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Ill., and is expected to be completed in April 2023. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,516,341 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Md., has been awarded a $58,930,504 firm-fixed-price contract for aerospace support services. This contract provides for the management, operations, maintenance and support services to support government and commercial launch programs with unconventional fuels (e.g., liquid or gaseous propellants, oxidizers, cryogenic and pneumatic commodities used in rockets, missiles and space crafts), cryogenics and fuels accountability, personnel protective equipment, hazardous operations support, fleet management, systems and safety engineering, training, transient alert, and aerospace ground equipment services. Work will be performed at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Patrick SFB, Fla., and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2030. Three offers were received as a result of a competitive acquisition. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds will be used. A total of $299,734 will be obligated at time of award. The 30th Contracting Squadron, Vandenberg SFB, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA4610-22-C-0003).

U.S. Army

Emerson Construction Co., Temple, Texas, was awarded an $8,613,100 firm-fixed-price contract for renovations of Buildings 25030, 25031 and 25032 at Fort Hood. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed at Fort Hood, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 15, 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $8,613,100 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9126G-22-C-0025).

*Small business