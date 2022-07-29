Defense Threat Reduction Agency

Obsidian Solutions Group LLC, Fredericksburg, Virginia (HDTRA122D0008); Veteran’s First LLC, Fairfax, Va., (HDTRA122D0009); and RMGS Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (HDTRA122D0010), are being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for assessments, exercises, and modeling and simulation support (AEMSS). The maximum dollar ceiling including the base period and option period for all three contracts combined is $850,000,000. Work will be performed at various locations throughout the world. Task orders issued under the contract may be for a duration of one year past the last ordering date of the contracts. Funding will be obligated for each task order and no funds are obligated on the basic contracts. The contracts were competitively procured via solicitation HDTRA120R0076 and the government received 18 offers. The Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Nuclear Enterprise Contracting Office, Fort Belvoir, Va., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Rocket Center, W.Va., was awarded a $533,864,664 firm-fixed-price contract for the M782 multi-option fuze for artillery. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 26, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W52P1J-22-D-0025).

Westinghouse Government Services LLC, Hopkins, S.C., was awarded a $55,974,190 hybrid (cost-plus-incentive-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for decommissioning and dismantlement of the SM-1A deactivated nuclear power plant. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed at Fort Greely, Alaska, with an estimated completion date of July 27, 2028. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $55,974,190 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Md., is the contracting activity (W912DR-22-C-0033).

Lockheed Martin RMS, Liverpool, N.Y., was awarded a $23,192,558 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for engineering services in support of Sentinel A4 Radar and other air and missile defense programs. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 23, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-22-D-0024).

Amentum Services, Germantown, Md., was awarded a $20,675,000 modification (P00170) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0011 for contractor logistics support for government-owned fixed-wing fleets. Work will be performed in Germantown, Md., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 29, 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $20,675,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., a Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $213,303,095, cost-plus-incentive-fee undefinitized contract. This contract provides engineering, maintenance, logistics, and material support, in support of Phase 2 upgrade of the Australia Canada United Kingdom Reprogramming Laboratory for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program. Additionally, this contract provides a new mission data production and test line to support sovereign reprogramming capabilities for the government of Australia and the United Kingdom’s F-35 air vehicles. Work will be performed in Eglin, Fla., (65 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (35 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2027. Non-Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $53,325,774 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001922C0062).

DRS Laurel Technologies, Johnstown, Penn., was awarded a $33,628,358 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-5605 to exercise options for consoles, displays, and peripherals Technical Insertion 16 hardware in support of the Navy’s future surface ship combat systems. Work will be performed in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed August 2023. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,870,191 (48 percent); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,449,447 (33 percent); Foreign Military Sales (Canada) funds in the amount of $1,667,309 (5 percent); fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,308,724 (4 percent); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $556,004 (2 percent); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $511,508 (2 percent); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $437,390 (1 percent); fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $416,631 (1 percent); fiscal 2015 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $255,332 (1 percent); fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $106,164 (1 percent); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $43,299 (1 percent); and Foreign Military Sales (Korea) funds in the amount of $6,359 (1 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Missions Systems, Liverpool, N.Y., is awarded a $30,596,828 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-5503 for provisioned item spares for the full rate production of Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program AN/SLQ-32(V)6, AN/SLQ-32A(V)6 and AN/SLQ-32C(V)6 systems. Work will be performed in Liverpool, N.Y., (78 percent); and Lansdale, Penn., (22 percent), and is expected to be completed by November 2023. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $30,596,828 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Laurel, Md., has been awarded a $35,244,154 task order from the previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract FA8204-22-F-0023. This is a cost-type contract for research and development services in support of the Sentinel Systems Directorate. Work will be performed in Laurel, Md., and is expected to be completed by July 29, 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds are being used to fund this task order. The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8204-22-F-0023).

Defense Logistics Agency

Dayton Bag & Burlap Co.,* Dayton, Ohio (SPE8E6-22-D-0039); and NYP Corp.,* Elizabeth, N.J., (SPE8E6-22-D-0040), are sharing a maximum $20,000,000 firm-fixed-price with economic price adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE8E6-22-R-0002 for acrylic sandbags. This was a 100 percent Small Business Set-Aside acquisition with six responses received. These are two-year base contracts with three one-year option periods. The ordering period end date is July 20, 2024. Using customer is Defense Department. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

*Small business