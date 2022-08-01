Missile Defense Agency

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Huntsville, Ala. is being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum amount of $3,286,745,005. Under this new contract, the contractor will design, develop, test, and field the next Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD) Weapon System (GWS) Program. The GWS contract covers the systems engineering, design, development, integration, testing, and fielding of GWS software and hardware meeting warfighter needs, new requirements (e.g. Next Generation Interceptor (NGI)) and evolving threats with greater reliability, availability, maintainability and testability than the current system. Delivery Order 0001 in the amount of $716,090,100; Delivery Order 0002 in the amount of $423,546,873; and Task Order 0001 in the amount of $115,299,142 are being issued at this time. The work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala.. The ordering period is from July 29, 2022, through July 29, 2027. This contract was competitively procured via publication on the Government-wide Point of Entry website with one proposal received. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $76,355,001; and fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $200,000 are being obligated on this award. The fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (HQ0856-22-D-0001).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is being awarded a $24,361,070 sole-source, hybrid (cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee) contract modification (P00038) under contract HQ085121C0002. This modification extends and expands performance of the Aegis Weapon System to accommodate glide phase development. An initial obligation of $4,612,070 using fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds will occur at the time of award. The work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., with period of performance from time of award through Dec. 31, 2023. The value of the contract increases from $606,732,415 to $631,093,485. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Va., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Missile & Defense, Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $12,996,017 modification (P00015) to a previously awarded contract HQ0860-20-C-0010. The value of this contract is increased from $13,853,498 to $26,849,515. Under this modification, the contractor will complete the technology critical design review of their Microwave Technology Testbed system. The work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of February 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,544,501 are being obligated on this award. The Missile Defense Agency, Albuquerque, N.M., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Moderna US Inc., Cambridge, Mass., was awarded a $1,735,800,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the purchase, storage and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Cambridge, Mass., with an estimated completion date of March 27, 2024. Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act funds in the amount of $1,735,800,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W58P05-22-C-0017).

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, Calif., was awarded a $456,246,389 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for engineering and technical services required to accomplish research, development, integration, test, sustainment and operation for unmanned aircraft systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 27, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-22-D-0025).

DynCorp International LLC., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $56,006,098 modification (P00036) to contract W58RGZ-16-C-0016 for maintenance support services for the Royal Saudi Land Forces Aviation Command Aviation Program. Work will be performed in Saudi Arabia, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2022 Foreign Military Sales (Saudi Arabia) funds in the amount of $56,006,098 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

HDR Engineering Inc., Colorado Springs, Colo., (W91278-22-D-0058); Cardno GS Inc., Charlottesville, Va., (W91278-22-D-0060); Tetra Tech Inc., San Antonio, Texas (W91278-22-D-0056); Jacobs Government Services Co., Arlington, Va., (W91278-22-D-0057); and Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions, Kennesaw, Ga., (W91278-22-D-0059), will compete for each order of the $49,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect and engineering services to support cost engineering. Bids were solicited via the internet with 10 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 28, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity.

J&J Worldwide Services, Austin, Texas, was awarded a $42,093,889 firm-fixed-price contract to perform operation and maintenance with incidental repair and minor construction at Brooke Army Medical Center. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, with an estimated completion date of July 29, 2022. Fiscal 2022 Defense Health Program funds in the amount of $13,530,033 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity (W91278-22-C-0027).

Vectrus Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colo., was awarded a $21,420,044 modification (P00079) to contract W91RUS-17-C-0010 for operation, maintenance and supply services for U.S. Army Headquarters 2D Theater Signal Brigade. Work will be performed in Wiesbaden, Germany; and Livorno, Italy, with an estimated completion date of May 23, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army Reserve funds in the amount of $21,420,044 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Fort Huachuca, Ariz., is the contracting activity.

Blair Inc.,* Springfield, Va., (W56HZV-22-D-L007); Building Four Fabrication LLC, * Atlanta, Ga., (W56HZV-22-D-L008); Capitol Museum Services, * Manassas, Va., (W56HZV-22-D-L009); Color-Ad Inc., * Manassas, Va., (W56HZV-22-D-L006); EXPLUS Inc., * Dulles, Va., (W56HZV-22-D-L010); and Formations Inc., * Portland, Ore., (W56HZV-22-D-L011), will compete for each order of the $20,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for museum exhibit fabrication and installation services for the Army Center of Military History. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 28, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.



Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co. LLC, Houston, Texas, was awarded a $12,961,480 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging in Tampa Harbor. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Tampa, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2014, 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2022 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $12,961,480 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (W912EP-22-C-0009).

Accurate Energetic Systems LLC,* McEwen, Tenn., was awarded an $11,573,806 firm-fixed-price contract for the M18A1 and M68 mines. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W52P1J-22-D-0034).

SourceAmerica, Vienna, Va., was awarded a $10,622,966 firm-fixed-price contract for Cold Temperature and Arctic Protection System extreme cold weather suits. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Vienna, Va., with an estimated completion date of April 28, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $10,622,966 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911QY-22-C-0038).

Rockwell Collins, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was awarded a $9,515,118 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Common Avionics Architecture System. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 1, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-22-F-0304).

U.S. Navy

CAE USA Inc., Tampa, Fla. (N6134022D1001); BGI-Aero Simulation Inc. (ASI) JV LLC, Mount Pleasant, S.C., (N6134022D1002); Valiant Global Defense Services Inc., San Diego, Calif. (N6134022D1003); Delaware Resource Group of Oklahoma LLC, Oklahoma City, Okla., (N6134022D1004); Fidelity Technologies Corp., Reading, Penn., (N6134022D1005); FlightSafety Defense Corp., Denver, Colo., (N6134022D1006); LB&B Associates Inc., Columbia, Md., (N6134022D1007); Engineering Support Personnel Inc.,* Orlando, Fla., (N6134022D2001); and LTSS JV,* Minot, N.D., (N6134022D2002), are awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with the estimated aggregate ceiling of $1,310,000,000. The contract provides sustainment services and training requirements in support of fielded training systems to include, training simulator contractor operation and maintenance services and contractor instructional services, with minor training simulator modifications, training simulator relocations, training systems management, in-service engineering office support, spares/product support, and other related support services performed ancillary to contractor operation and maintenance services and contractor instructional services for the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division. Companies have an opportunity to compete for individual orders. Percentages for work performed at each location is unknown until award of task orders under this contract, however, work will be performed at Navy installations in Mayport, Fla.; Norfolk, Va.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Whidbey Island, Wash.; Key West, Fla.; Fallon, Nev.; Pensacola, Fla.; Lakehurst, N.J.; New Orleans, La.; Ft. Worth, Texas; Naval Submarine Base New London Groton, Conn.; and U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., and is expected to be completed in August 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal, seven offers were received, as well as, as a small business set aside request for proposal; two offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity.

AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, Calif., is awarded a $91,484,397 firm-fixed-price with award fee task order (N4008522F5863) under a multiple award construction contract for Berths 40 and 41 repairs at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Va. The work to be performed provides for repairs to Berth 40 and 41 structural components by replacing deteriorated pile systems, cast-in-place concrete systems, pile caps, concrete beams, and fender pile systems. The maximum dollar value including the base period and the potential award fee is $91,484,397. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Va., and is expected to be completed by April 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $91,484,397 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website with three offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N62470-19-D-8022).

Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded $88,033,754 for firm-fixed-price task order N6247821F4079 modification A00004, under previously awarded multiple award construction contract N62478-20-D-4003. This modification provides for additional construction efforts for customer requested changes based on the concept design and the monthly reoccurring costs to maintain the construction security plan. Work will be performed in Oahu, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by December 2023. Award of this modification brings the total cumulative contract value to $218,561,048. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $88,033,754 will be obligated at time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a not-to-exceed $57,749,000 firm-fixed-price undefinitized order (N0001922F2498) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006). This order provides for the procurement of various initial spares and repair equipment in support of the MQ-25A Stingray air vehicle for the Navy. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., (80 percent); and Indianapolis, Ind., (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2025. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $57,749,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

TyBe-Garney Federal JV LLC,* Newbern, Tenn., is awarded a $51,797,390 firm-fixed-price contract for replacement of potable water lines, and the energetics production fire suppression line at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Indian Head, South Potomac, Maryland. The work to be performed provides for replacement of potable water lines and fire suppression system throughout 80 percent of the NSF Indian Head site, consisting of approximately 140,000 linear feet of potable water and fire suppression water lines. The contract also contains eight unexercised options, which if exercised would increase cumulative contract value to $64,518,681. Work will be performed in Indian Head, Md., and is expected to be completed by June 2025. Fiscal 2019 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $34,543,335 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of current fiscal year. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,254,055 are also obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with two proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N40080-22-C-0009).

Sustainable Building Solutions LLC, Washington, D.C., is awarded a $45,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N40080-21-D-0015). This modification provides for the exercise of Option 1 and increases the maximum dollar value of an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for roofing repairs and replacement at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md., Naval Support Facility (NSF) Indian Head, Md., and NSF Dahlgren, Va. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., (40 percent); Indian Head, Md., (30 percent); Annapolis, Md., (15 percent); and Dahlgren, Va., (15 percent). Work is expected to be completed by July 2026. The total contract amount after exercise of this option will be $18,000,000. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,000,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

RC Construction Co., Inc., Greenwood, Miss., is awarded a $41,447,725 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a new rifle range at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina. The work to be performed provides for construction of new rifle range and range support buildings. Work will be performed in Port Royal, S.C., and is expected to be completed by April 2025. The maximum dollar value, including the base plus five options is $41,447,725. Fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020 military construction (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $41,447,725 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Government Point of Entry contract opportunities on beta.sam.gov website with two proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-22-C-0031).

Triumph Gear System, Park City, Utah, is awarded a $24,288,000 ceiling-priced, undefinitized contract action for the procurement of one item used on the V-22 aircraft. All work will be performed in Park City, Utah, and is expected to be completed by July 2024. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds will be used and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00383-22-F-S801).

Coastal Enterprises of Jacksonville Inc., Jacksonville, N.C., is awarded a $21,902,275 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously awarded contract N40085-21-D-0064. This modification provides for grounds maintenance services for landscaping, mowing and trimming grass, weed control, and fire ant treatment for Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., and tenant commands, which include the Naval Medical Center, Marine Corps Special Operations Command, and Department of Defense Dependent Schools. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and is expected to be completed in July 2023. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $43,734,084. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,738,700 will be obligated at time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Va., is awarded a $21,444,735 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee hybrid modification (P00021) to exercise Option Period 4 under previously awarded task order (M95494-18-F-0009). The work to be performed provides a variety of professional services to support Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) Headquartersí (HQ) directorates in fulfilling mission deficiencies and providing enhanced capabilities. Broad level task areas required are program management; logistics program support; information technology program support; operations support; planning support; government and external affairs support; facilities support; and enterprise content management support. Work will be performed in Arlington, Va., (100 percent). Work is expected to be completed August 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps and Navy) funds in the amount of $21,444,735 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. MCICOM HQ, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (M95494-18-F-0009).

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Miss., is awarded a $13,071,106 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-6319 for continued studies of a large unmanned surface vessel. This contract modification includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract modification to $ 15,071,106. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Miss., and is expected to be completed by September 2024. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $149,998 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Baltimore, Md., is awarded an $11,320,904 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-6320 for continued studies of a large unmanned surface vessel. This contract modification includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract modification to $15,070,904. Work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., and is expected to be completed by September 2024. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $149,941 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

EMR Inc.,* Niceville, Fla., is awarded a $10,881,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a cryogenics facility at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina. The work to be performed provides for the new construction of a low-rise cryogenics facility to include an administration/maintenance section, a liquid oxygen/nitrogen production section, and a covered storage area for gas cylinder storage. Work will be performed in Beaufort, S.C., and is expected to be completed by October 2024. The maximum dollar value including the base period and the planned modification is $10,977,000. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 military construction (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $10,881,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website with five offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N400085-22-C-0032).

Marinette Marine Corp., Marinette, Wisc., is awarded a $10,212,620 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-6317 for continued studies of a large unmanned surface vessel. Work will be performed in Marinette, Wisc., and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $149,841 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Bollinger Shipyards Lockport LLC, Lockport, La., is awarded a $9,428,770 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-6316 for continued studies of a large unmanned surface vessel. This contract modification includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract modification to $13,958,770. Work will be performed in Lockport, La., and is expected to be completed by September 2024. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $149,933 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Austal USA LLC, Mobile, Ala., is awarded a $9,115,310 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-6315 for continued studies of a large unmanned surface vessel. This contract modification includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract modification to $13,285,309. Work will be performed in Mobile, Ala., and is expected to be completed by September 2024. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September, 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $149,878 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Gibbs & Cox Inc., Arlington, Va., is awarded an $8,981,231 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-6318 for continued studies of a large unmanned surface vessel. This contract modification includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract modification to $15,071,231. Work will be performed in Arlington, Va., and is expected to be completed by September 2024. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $149,899 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Goodwill Services Inc., Richmond, Va., is awarded an $8,581,953 performance-based, firm-fixed-price, definitive contract (N6523622C1005) to provide supply chain and warehousing management services. These services include supply support, tracking reports, material physical distribution support, Defense Reutilization and Marketing Office operations support, material movement support and command consumables support. The contract includes a base-year plus four one-year option periods and a six-month option period. The option periods, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $49,019,064. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,700,144 will be obligated at time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Work will be performed in Charleston, S.C., (70 percent); Norfolk, Va., (29 percent); and New Orleans, La., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by July 2023. If all options are exercised, work could continue until January 2029. The contract was not competitively procured because it is a sole source acquisition negotiated under 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(5). Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, Charleston, S.C., is the contracting activity.

Hadal Inc.,* Oakland, Calif., is awarded an $8,222,536 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Low Cost Spiral Wound Hull that supports multiple payloads. This contract provides for using spiral winding technology to lower the cost of high-quality carbon fiber composite unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) hulls. The contractor shall develop UUV hull designs and components suitable for spiral winding. In the base effort, the contractor shall develop and prototype the first generation spiral wound hulls, associated internal housings and payload deployment systems to assess the technology maturity. The contract also contains three unexercised options, which if exercised would increase cumulative contract value to $23,604,065. Work will be performed in Oakland, Calif., and is expected to be completed by July 28, 2026. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,222,536 are obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under N00014-22-S-B001 long range broad agency announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps Science and Technology dated Oct. 1, 2021. Since proposals are received throughout the year under the long range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (N00014-22-C-2023).

Defense Logistics Agency

SupplyCore Inc., Rockford, Ill., has been awarded a maximum $145,422,867 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery requirements type contract for agricultural equipment. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Other contracts are expected to be awarded under this solicitation (SPE8EC-21-R-0006) and awardees will compete for a portion of the maximum dollar value. The ordering period end date is July 28, 2027. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE8EC-22-D-0012).

US Foods Inc., Livermore, Calif., has been awarded a maximum $16,649,040 modification (P00003) exercising the first one-year option period of a two-year base contract (SPE300-20-D-3276) with one one-year option period and one two-year option period for full-line food distribution. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is July 29, 2023. Using customers are Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

U.S. Air Force

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, Calif., has been awarded a not-to-exceed $89,802,636 undefinitized contract action for France contractor logistics support for MQ-9 Block 5 and Block 1 aircraft. This contract provides logistics support activities including depot repair, life cycle sustainment, and software maintenance services for the French Air Force MQ-9 Block 5 and Block 1 aircraft. Work will be performed in Poway, Calif., and is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2023. This contract involves 100 percent Foreign Military Sales to France. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $33,564,934 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8629-21-C-2017).

SciTec Inc., Princeton, N.J., has been awarded a $35,441,117 Small Business Innovation Research Phase (SBIR) III contract for engineering and analytical support to deliver new capabilities to the U.S. Strategic Command Global Data Integration program. Work will be performed at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., and is expected to be complete by Jan. 29, 2028. This award is the result of a sole source SBIR III acquisition. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance; and research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,572,000 are being obligated at the time of award. 55th Contracting Squadron, Offutt AFB, Neb., is the contracting activity (FA4600-22-C-0018).

KBRWyle Technology Solutions, Colorado Springs, Colo., has been awarded a $13,478,740 modification (P00047) to previously awarded FA8806-13-C-0001 for the Satellite Control Network. This contract modification provides for the addition of systems engineering and integration of a Modularized Transitional Remote Tracking Station – Deployable. Work will be performed in Oakhanger, England, and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2025. Fiscal 2022 procurement funding in the amount of $13,478,740 is being obligated at the time of modification award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $140,152,842. Space Systems Command, Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., is the contracting activity (FA8806-13-C-0001).

CFD Research Corp., Huntsville, Ala., has been awarded an estimated $9,900,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-reimbursable contract for Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III guided weapon design. This contract will further develop, mature and transition the weapon design capability produced under SBIR Phase II. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., and is expected to be complete by July 28, 2027. This award is a result of a SBIR Phase III program. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $193,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA8651-22-D-A004 with task order FA8651-22-F-A007).

*Small business