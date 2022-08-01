Headlines — August 1

News

Most US F-35s temporarily grounded as ejection seat issue threatens jets worldwide

The U.S. military discovered a problem with the ejection seats used across its F-35 Joint Strike Fighter fleet in April, but waited three months to ground those aircraft flown by the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps to fully investigate the issue, multiple sources told Air Force Times July 29.

Burn pits benefits bill concerns aren’t new, hinge on budget moves

Republicans have accused Democrats of making new changes to complicate the sweeping veterans policy measure, but the budget issues they cite have been in the bill for months.

Vets are protesting outside Capitol to push for new toxic exposure bill

By 11 p.m., July 29, all the senators who had roamed the halls of Congress this week were gone from Capitol Hill. But the veterans weren’t.

Business

Boeing to establish R&D facility on sustainable aviation fuel, electrification in Japan

Boeing said Aug. 1it plans to establish a research and development (R&D) facility in Japan to further development in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and to advance electric and hydrogen aircraft technology.

US State Department approves $8.4 billion F-35 sale to Germany

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of over $8 billion worth of F-35 aircraft to Germany, moving closer to providing Berlin with new fighter aircraft for nuclear deterrence missions.

With Ukraine on the mind, France and Germany buying, upgrading artillery

France will purchase Caesar howitzers to replace those “loaned” to Ukraine, while Germany seeks to upgrade its own rocket artillery system.

Meet Britain’s new ship that will test autonomous and lethal technologies

A Dutch company has delivered a test bed vessel to the British Royal Navy to help the service rapidly experiment and field the latest in autonomous and lethality technologies.

Defense

No more automatic Global War on Terrorism service medals, DOD says

Signaling the end of a 21-year era, the Department of Defense has told the military services to sharply restrict the award of the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal beginning Sept. 11, according to a memo obtained by Military Times.

Army may restructure brigade combat teams amid recruiting woes

As the Army rolls toward a major end strength shortfall driven by a recruiting crisis, the service has been quietly studying where it can afford to cut personnel to ensure its combat formations stay manned even as numbers plunge, its top general told reporters July 28.

Navy is testing 5G for future forward operating bases

From drone-deployed 5G networks to digital twinning, a small 5G pilot is rewriting the rules for battlefield connectivity.

Air Force putting software first for next-gen air dominance

The Air Force already determined that the replacement for the F-22 Raptor will not be a single plane, but a portfolio of next-generation capabilities to face warfare in a contested environment.

Veterans

Plans for $300 billion VA budget on track after senators back big spending boost

Plans for a $300-billion budget for the Department of Veterans Affairs in fiscal 2023 appear likely to become law after Senate appropriators backed that target in their latest spending proposal.

Navajo code talker Samuel Sandoval dies

Hundreds of Navajos were recruited from the vast Navajo Nation to serve as Code Talkers with the U.S. Marine Corps. Only three are still alive today.

At Liberty University, veterans’ complaints keep coming

The evangelical school earns substantial revenues from former members of the military whose tuition is supported by the GI Bill, but it continues to generate complaints from aggrieved vets.