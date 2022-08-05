Defense Logistics Agency

BP North America Products, Inc., Chicago, Ill., (SPE602-22-D-0490, $556,067,223); Valero Marketing and Supply Co., San Antonio, Texas (SPE602-22-D-0489, $415,622,640); Marathon Petroleum Co. LP, Findlay, Ohio (SPE602-22-D-0497, $413,678,045); Petro Star Inc.,* Anchorage, Alaska (SPE602-22-D-0496, $206,682,546); Par Hawaii Refining LLC, Houston, Texas (SPE602-22-D-0500, $171,644,631); Chevron U.S.A. Inc., San Ramon, Calif., (SPE602-22-D-0493, $148,548,358); US Oil and Refining Co., Tacoma, Wash., (SPE602-22-D-0495, $73,569,416); Sinclair Oil Corp.,* Salt Lake City, Utah (SPE602-22-D-0498, $72,910,155); Phillips 66 Co., Houston, Texas (SPE602-22-D-0491, $48,014,591); and Hermes Consolidated LLC, doing business as Wyoming Refining Co., Houston, Texas (SPE602-22-D-0492, $11,012,900), have each been awarded a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE602-22-R-0702 for various types of fuel. These were competitive acquisitions with 21 offers received. These are one-year contracts with a 30-day carryover. Locations of performance are the Rocky Mountain area: Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wyoming, and the West Coast area: Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, with an Oct. 30, 2023, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency Energy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.

Robertson Produce of Mississippi LLC, Clinton, Miss., has been awarded a maximum $44,887,500 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for fresh fruit and vegetables. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a four-year six-month contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Feb. 6, 2027. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and U.S. Department of Agriculture schools and reservations. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE300-22-DP385).

U.S. Navy

Raytheon Missile & Defense, Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $96,177,767 cost-plus-fixed-fee definitization modification to a previously awarded undefinitized contract action (N00024-22-C-5415) for maintenance & recertifications in support of the Evolved SeaSparrow Missile and NATO SeaSparrow Missile Systems programs. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., (90 percent); Mississauga, Canada (7 percent); Ottobrunn, Germany (1 percent); and various other locations each less than 1 percent (2 percent combined), and is expected to be completed by December 2022. If all options are exercised, work will continue through December 2025. Fiscal 2022 other customer funds in the amount of $5,818,170 (83 percent); fiscal 2020 other customer funds in the amount of $670,988 (9 percent), FMS (United Arab Emirates) funds in the amount of $404,728 (5 percent); fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $67,981 (1 percent); fiscal 2022 other customer close-out funds in the amount of $32,916 (1 percent); and fiscal 2021 other customer funds in the amount of $30,122 (1 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which $67,981 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Veraxx Engineering Corp., Chantilly, Va., is awarded a $40,841,034 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for the upgrade, integration, and fielding of a completed baseline version of the Marine Corps Tactical Environment (TEn) for the four Marine Corps aircraft wings and complete integration of the TEn into Marine Corps aviation training systems and devices, as well as address interoperability bridges. Work will be performed in New River, N.C., (15 percent); San Diego, Calif., (15 percent); Oceanside, Calif., (15 percent); Craven County, N.C., (10 percent); Ginowan, Japan (10 percent); Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (5 percent); Jacksonville, N.C., (5 percent); Beaufort, S.C., (5 percent); Twentynine Palms, Calif., (5 percent); Yuma, Ariz., (5 percent); Orlando, Fla., (5 percent); Chicago, Ill., (1 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (1 percent); Lakehurst, N.J., (1 percent); New Orleans, La., (1 percent); and Chicopee, Mass., (1 percent). The work is expected to be completed in January 2028. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (N6134022D0009).

U.S. Army

AECOM, Colorado Springs, Colo., was awarded a $9,350,180 firm-fixed-price contract to renovate Fairchild Hall McDermott Library at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed at the Air Force Academy, Colo., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 8, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $9,350,180 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Neb., is the contracting activity (W9128F-22-F-0127).

Textron Systems Corp., Hunt Valley, Md., was awarded a $9,032,500 modification (P00009) to contract W911QY-20-C-0025 for an Aerosonde MK4.7 aircraft. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Md., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 27, 2023. Fiscal 2021 Foreign Military Sales (Nigeria) funds in the amount of $9,032,500 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Special Operations Command

MCP Computer Products Inc., San Marcos, Calif., (H92239-22-F-0104), was awarded an $8,787,459 firm-fixed-price order for computer peripherals (Dell laptops, docks, towers, and accessories) intended as lifecycle replacements in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance Major Force Program-11 funds in the amount of $8,787,459 are being obligated at the time of award. The work will be performed at the Dell Federal Facility in Nashville, Tenn. This contract is a blanket purchase agreement award based on an existing General Services Administration schedule and is in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302.1. USSOCOM, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

*Small business