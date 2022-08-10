U.S. Army

AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, Calif., (W911KB-22-D-0016); AGN JV LLC, Portland, Ore., (W911KB12D0017); Bethel Environmental Solutions LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska (W911KB-22-D-0018); Brice Engineering LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska (W911KB-22-D-0019); and Jacobs Government Services Co., Arlington, Va., (W911KB-22-D-0020), will compete for each order of the $100,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for environmental remediation services. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 7, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Anchorage, Alaska, is the contracting activity.

TKTMJ Inc.,* Natchitoches, La., was awarded a $32,366,700 firm-fixed-price contract to furnish all plant, labor, materials and equipment to construct the PL 84-99 Emergency Bank Stabilization at six sites on the Ouachita River in Ouachita and Caldwell Parish, Louisiana. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Ouachita, La., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $32,366,700 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg, Miss., is the contracting activity (W912EE-22-C-0006).

BCI Construction USA Inc., Pace, Fla., was awarded a $9,404,435 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of 25 partially penetrating relief wells. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Easton Alton, Ill., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 7, 2023. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 civil construction funds in the amount of $9,404,435 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis, Mo., is the contracting activity (W912P9-22-C-0011).

Defense Logistics Ageny

General Dynamics Land Systems Inc., Sterling Heights, Mich., has been awarded a maximum $99,861,434 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/definite-quantity contract for M1 Abrams tank sight units with containers. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Alabama, with a Dec. 31, 2029, delivery completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2027 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Mich., (SPRDL1-22-D-0050).

U.S. Navy

Mare Island Dry Dock LLC, Vallejo, Calif., is awarded a $37,846,243 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220522C4055) for a 212-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and dry docking availability for Military Sealift Commandís submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40). The contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the total contract value to $39,049,539. Work will be performed in Vallejo, Calif., and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2023. Contract funds in the amount of $37,846,243 are obligated using fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds. This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the System for Award Management website and two offers were received. The Navyís Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220522C4055).

Cherico Construction Services LLC,* Warner Robins, Ga., is awarded a $30,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for maintenance, repair, and alteration of roofing and incidental work related to roofing replacement and repairs on and around various government sites in the Beaufort Tri-Command, S.C., area of operations. The work to be performed includes, but are not limited to, locating and isolating roof leakage points and water infiltration, removal, repair and replacement of single-ply roofing systems, two-ply, modified bitumen roofing, asphalt shingles, and standing seam metal roofing. Work may also include limited demolition and replacement of felt underlayment, vapor-barriers, insulation, plywood decking, roof accessories including flashing, gravel stops, drip edges, and gutters and downspouts, the application of liquid applied roof coatings, the repair of joints and re-caulking, as well as demolition and repair/replacement of siding, copings and fascias associated with roof replacements and repairs. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of August 2027. The initial task order is being awarded at $5,000 (minimum contract guarantee) at contract award. Supervision, inspection and overhead funds in the amount of $5,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website with three bids received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-22-D-0075).

Green Contracting Co., Inc., Baltimore, Md., is awarded a $28,904,000 firm-fixed-price contract for replacement of the building central utility plant chillers and associated equipment and selected system components at the National Maritime Intelligence Center, Maryland. The work to be performed includes will include an all-inclusive replacement of the existing control system for the major heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment as well as distribution and terminal controls equipment in the entire building, and adds a catwalk for a cooling tower. In addition, ancillary work from other trades (architectural, fire alarm/fire protection, and electrical) is required in support of the mechanical system modifications, as well as, the controls replacement. Work will be performed in Suitland, Md., and is expected to be completed by October 2026. Fiscal 2022 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $28,904,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment website with four proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N40080-22-C-0010).

*Small business

**Service-disabled veteran-owned small business