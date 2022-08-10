Headlines — August 10

News

Renaming 9 Confederate-honoring Army posts will cost $21M

The first part of an independent commission’s report on the project to strip Confederate namesakes from installations, ships, awards and more went to Congress on Aug. 8, according to a release.

Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea

Powerful explosions rocked a Russian air base in Crimea and sent towering clouds of smoke over the landscape Aug. 9 in what may mark an escalation of the war in Ukraine. At least one person was killed and several others were wounded, authorities said.

Technology concerns imperil Gray Eagle drone transfer to Ukraine

Kyiv desperately wants the capable unmanned weapons system. But the Pentagon worries that Moscow could steal key components.

War game finds US, Taiwan can defend against a Chinese invasion

A complex daylong war game, played out recently at a Washington think tank, demonstrated how destructive any attempted Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be across the Indo-Pacific.

Business

Multiple Air Force units buy SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet services

A pair of Air Force units across two major commands have announced plans to purchase services from SpaceX’s Starlink constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit.

QinetiQ’s American unit agrees to buy software specialist Avantus

The U.S. arm of British defense technology company QinetiQ struck a deal to acquire software provider Avantus Federal from NewSpring Holdings for $590 million.

Battelle to manage $10 billion health care contract for Defense Department

Battelle, one of the 100 largest defense companies in the world, according to the latest ranking by Defense News, will be the prime contractor on a $10 billion contract to provide medical and health care services to the U.S. Department of Defense.

US approves first Javelin anti-tank weapon sale to Brazil

The U.S. State Department has cleared Brazil to buy Javelin anti-tank weapons.

QinetiQ inks $45 million prototyping deal with US Army

The American branch of British defense firm QinetiQ has won a contract worth up to $45 million to support the U.S. Army’s C5ISR Center, the company announced Aug. 8 in a news release.

Boeing, Nammo successfully test Ramjet air-breathing, longer-distance artillery

The recent test verified the projectile’s flight stability and propulsion system. Next up: guided flight.

Defense

US Army launching new campaign to more quickly field capabilities

The U.S. Army plans to launch a testing campaign aimed at creating a direct avenue to field new capabilities more rapidly.

Pentagon eyes broader missile defense amid calls for more advanced countermeasures

America’s focus on countering intercontinental ballistic missiles is broadening to cruise and hypersonic missiles, and modest spending might not cut it.

‘We’ll see what happens,’ Space Command leader says on HQ move to Redstone

The commanding general of U.S. Space Command gave that neutral answer to a Huntsville space and missile defense symposium Aug. 8 when asked about the command’s headquarters moving to the city.

Veterans

Police bodycam of homeless Army vet’s controversial arrest released

Police body camera footage showing the controversial October 2021 arrest of a homeless veteran in Gastonia, N.C., was released July 27, detailing the moments before the veteran was arrested and his service animal tased, ultimately leading to the dog’s death by a car.