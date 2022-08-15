U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $7,630,940,571 firm-fixed-price, fixed-price incentive (firm target), undefinitized modification (P00016) to a previously awarded advanced acquisition contract (N0001920C0009). This modification increases the ceiling to procure 129 Lot 15 aircraft, as follows: 49 F-35A aircraft for the Air Force; three F-35B aircraft and 10 F-35C aircraft for the Marine Corps; 15 F-35C aircraft for the Navy; 32 F-35A aircraft and four F-35B aircraft for non-U.S Department of Defense (DOD) participants; and sixteen F-35A aircraft for Foreign Military Sales customers, as well as 69 shipsets of technical hardware. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (57 percent); El Segundo, Calif., (14 percent); Warton, United Kingdom (9 percent); Cameri, Italy (4 percent); Orlando, Fla., (4 percent); Nashua, N.H., (3 percent); Baltimore, Md., (3 percent); San Diego, Calif., (2 percent); Nagoya, Japan (2 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,162,537,083; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,538,490,483; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $54,747,445; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $32,338,565; FMS funds in the mount of $693,338,015; and non U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $682,929,685 will be obligated at the time of award, $87,086,010 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Crowley Government Services Inc., Jacksonville, Fla., (N3220522C3101), is awarded a $66,167,978 firm-fixed-price contract for the operation and maintenance of six government-owned Maritime Prepositioning Force vessels. The vessels under this award include the container, roll-on, roll-off ships USNS 2nd LT John P. Bobo (T-AK 3008); USNS SGT William R. Button (T-AK 3012); USNS 1st LT Baldomero Lopez (T-AK 3010); 1st LT Jack Lummus (T-AK 3011); USNS GYSGT Fred W. Stockham (T-AK 3017); and USNS PFC Dewayne T. Williams (T-AK 3009). Work will be performed worldwide, with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2027. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and four option years is $343,239,181. Fiscal 2023 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $66,167,978 will be obligated before Sept. 30, 2022. Contract funds in the amount of $66,167,978 will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under solicitation number N3220521R4117 via the Federal Business Opportunities (now SAM.gov Contracting Opportunities) website and six offers received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220522C3101).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $53,415,771 modification (P00003) to a previously awarded, cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N0001922C0015) that provides continued engineering and other related activities in support of the design and development of a Joint Strike Fighter aircraft variant tailored for an unspecified Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customer. Work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif., (56 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (43 percent); and Tempe, Ariz., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2026. FMS funds in the amount $53,415,771 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $50,069,297 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-5431 to exercise options for fiscal 2022 design agent and engineering support services for the Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) upgraded MK-31 Guided Missile Weapon System Improvement Program. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed by July 2023. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,526,558 (33 percent); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,249,235 (27 percent); fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of 778,703 (17 percent); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $568,139 (13 percent); and fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $464,593 (10 percent) will be obligated at the time of award, of which, funds in the amount of $1,526,558 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp.,* East Rutherford, N.J., is awarded a $24,622,145 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for a one time modification and upgrade of three AN/USM-708 Common Radio Frequency Tester (CRAFT) systems and two AN/USM-719 ramp test sets, maintenance and repair of existing CRAFT systems, as well as the procurement of 682 CRAFT full rate production kits and installations in support of the Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and support equipment requirements. Work will be performed in East Rutherford, N.J., and is expected to be completed in August 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity (N6833522D0013).

RQ Construction LLC, Carlsbad, Calif., is awarded a $10,210,179 firm-fixed-price modification to previously issued task order N6247321F4921 placed against contract N62473-21-D-1211. This modification provides for increasing the maximum dollar value of existing task order for the repair and maintenance of Michelson Laboratory Complex at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Calif. Work will be performed in China Lake, Calif., and is expected to be completed by August 2025. After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $243,040,197. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $10,210,179 are obligated at time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, China Lake, Calif., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Raytheon Technologies Corp., East Hartford, Conn., has been awarded a $132,645,676 modification (P0008) to previously awarded contract FA8121-19-D-0005 for engine module remanufacture. This contract provides for F100-PW-100/-200/-220/-220E/-229/-229EEP engine module remanufacture for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) partner countries. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Conn., Midland, Ga., and Midwest City, Okla., and is expected to be completed by Aug. 14, 2023. This contract involves FMS to Chile, Indonesia, Taiwan, Poland, Greece, Iraq, Pakistan, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Thailand and Morocco. This modification was the result of a sole source acquisition. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., is the contracting activity (FA8121-19-D-0005).

Textron Aviation Defense LLC, Wichita, Kansas, has been awarded a $43,840,202 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursement contract for procurement, support and supply of three T-6C aircraft to include a site survey, ground support equipment, two spare engines, spare parts, personal life support equipment, external fuel tanks and pylons, aircraft ferry, and support, and country specific technical orders. Work will be performed in Wichita, Kansas, is expected to be complete by Sept. 30, 2024. This contract involves pseudo-Foreign Military Sales. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 Building Partnership Capacity funds in the amount of $43,840,202 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Legacy Training Aircraft Division, International Branch, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8617-22-C-6238).

Defense Logistics Agency

General Dynamics Land Systems Inc., Sterling Heights, Mich., has been awarded a maximum $59,768,955 modification (P00004) to a five-year base contract (SPE7LX-21-D-0110) with one four-year option period for multiple items used in the Abrams Main Battle Tank, Stryker Family of Vehicles, Light Armored Vehicle Family of Vehicles, Cougar, Buffalo and RG-31. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/definite-quantity contract. Location of performance is Florida, with a July 29, 2029, delivery order end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2027 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio.

U.S. Army

Donjon Marine Co. Inc., Hillside, N.J., was awarded a $23,970,800 contract for maintenance dredging of Flushing Bay and Creek, Queens, N.Y. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Queens, New York, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $23,970,800 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, N.Y., is the contracting activity (W912DS-22-C-0015).

CUBRC Inc., Buffalo, N.Y., was awarded an $11,999,998 contract to advance test and evaluation capabilities and increase the productivity of the programs at CUBRC. Bids were solicited via the internet with 26 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2023. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-22-F-0217).

Tetra Tech Inc., Collinsville, Ill., was awarded a $9,290,657 firm-fixed-price contract for recurring maintenance and minor repair services for petroleum facilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Collinsville, Ill., Des Moines, Iowa, Fort Dodge, Iowa, Sioux City, Iowa, Topeka, Kansas, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Duluth, Minn., St Paul, Minn., St. Louis, Mo., St. Joseph, Mo., Fargo, N.D., Grand Forks, N.D., Minot, D.K., Pembina, N.D., Lincoln, Neb., Offutt AFB, Neb., Sioux Falls, S.D., Camp Douglas, Wisc., Madison, Wisc., and Milwaukee, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 12, 2022. Fiscal 2022 revolving funds in the amount of $9,290,657 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (47QSHA-20-D-000R W912DY-22-F-0322).

*Small business