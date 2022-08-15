Headlines — August 15

News

Afghan troops fled to Iran amid Taliban takeover, GOP report says

Thousands of Afghan security personnel, including special forces troops, likely fled to Iran with U.S. equipment and military knowledge as their country fell to Taliban insurgents last year, according to a new report released by House Republican leaders on Aug. 15.

US, Indonesia, Australia hold military drills amid China concerns

Soldiers from the U.S., Indonesia and Australia joined a live-fire drill on Friday, part of annual joint combat exercises on Sumatra island amid growing Chinese maritime activity in the Indo-Pacific region.

China begins new military drills as US delegation visits Taiwan

China announced new military drills around Taiwan on Aug. 15, as a delegation of U.S. lawmakers met with Taiwanese officials at a time of heightened tensions in the region, with Beijing accusing the United States of “playing cheap political tricks” by strengthening its unofficial relationship with the self-governing democracy.

Business

HII set to install first hypersonic missiles on USS Zumwalt, USS Michael Monsoor during repair period

A Mississippi shipyard is set to install the first long range hypersonic weapons on a U.S. warship in an upcoming repair period, USNI News has learned.

Advanced aircraft engine industrial base could ‘collapse’ if tech doesn’t transition: USAF official

The US military’s industrial base for advanced fighter engines could be on the verge of “collapse” if the Air Force decides to not pursue a new adaptive engine for the F-35, an Air Force official said on Aug. 11.

Northrop wins $3 billion missile defense contract

Northrop wins $3 billion missile defense contract and Honeywell gets $100 million for an Indian trainer jet.

This infantry squad vehicle is getting a laser to destroy drones

The U.S. Army is trying to integrate a 20-kilowatt laser onto its GM Defense-made Infantry Squad Vehicle that could potentially destroy drone threats, according to both the service’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical

Technologies Office and the company performing the integration work.

NDIA head David Norquist on Pentagon communications and handling inflation

The former No. 2 official at the Pentagon believes the department is going to have to get creative as inflation puts long-term contracts at risk.

Babcock inks deals to pitch Israeli tech for British radar, air defense programs

Babcock International has signed its second deal in a fortnight to aimed at offering Israeli technology for British defense programs.

After yearlong delay, MH-139 ready for military utility testing

After months of unexpected delays, the Air Force’s MH-139 Grey Wolf is set to enter military utility testing within the coming month, a service program officer said.



Defense

Pilot error the cause of Norway Osprey crash that killed 4 Marines

Marine Corps aviation investigators have determined that a fatal March 18 MV-22B Osprey crash near Bodo, Norway, that killed four Marines was pilot error.

Report reveals holes in DOD law enforcement active shooter response

An evaluation of the Defense Department and its law enforcement organizations has revealed a lack of an active shooter response and training standard.

US to deploy another 260 troops to Europe in response to war in Ukraine

The United States will deploy an additional 260 soldiers to Europe in support of its allies on the Continent as Russia’s war in Ukraine enters its seventh month, the Army said Aug. 12.

First live rounds of Army’s hypersonic weapon coming in ‘roughly’ 6 months

Soldiers are already training on the hypersonic battery equipment to prepare for delivery of the missile.

Combat rescue helicopter cuts trigger cost overrun, Air Force says

The U.S. Air Force is preparing a report to Congress detailing a major cost overrun that resulted from its decision to cut its HH-60W combat rescue helicopter procurement by 38 aircraft.

Veterans

VA secretary tests positive for coronavirus

Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 12, just two days after he attended a major bill signing at the White House with hundreds of veterans advocates in attendance.

80 years later, Navajo Code Talker marks group’s early days

It’s been 80 years since the first Navajo Code Talkers joined the Marines, transmitting messages using a code based on their then-unwritten native language to confound Japanese military cryptologists during World War II — and Thomas H. Begay, one of the last living members of the group, still remembers the struggle.