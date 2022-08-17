Northrop Grumman invests in new solid rocket motor manufacturing facilities in Utah

Northrop Grumman) is expanding its solid rocket motor manufacturing facilities with the groundbreaking of new state-of-the art facilities in Magna, Utah, to support nearly every phase of solid rocket motor manufacturing, including case manufacturing, propellant mixing and casting, and final assembly.

The infrastructure investment and expansion of solid rocket motor manufacturing will more than triple the company’s capacity to deliver its 63-inch-diameter Graphite Epoxy Motor (GEM 63) solid rocket booster and the extended length variation (GEM 63XL), which will be critical to support the new contract award received from United Launch Alliance (ULA) in June.

“We’re adding to our existing industry-leading facilities and modernizing through digital transformation, automation and process improvement to accelerate technical advancements for our customers,” said Wendy Williams, vice president, propulsion systems, Northrop Grumman. “This expansion will bring hundreds of new jobs to the area and increase our supplier base significantly.”

Northrop Grumman leadership was joined by Utah Governor Spencer Cox, Congressman Blake Moore, Senator Dan Thatcher and other local community leaders, as well as multiple United Launch Alliance representatives, including Chris Ellerhorst, vice president of Kuiper program, and Steve Furuto, vice president of finance and strategic supply chain.

The expansion will be completed in numerous phases, with all areas expected to be fully operational by 2025. In addition to new construction, modernization plans are underway to existing areas, including the purchase of cutting-edge manufacturing equipment, tooling and support equipment to streamline processes, enhance product delivery and increase capacity and output.