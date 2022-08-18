fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Featured

Artemis I Moon rocket arrives at launch pad ahead of historic mission

by Aerotech News

NASA’s Space Launch System rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop a mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B, Aug. 17, 2022, after being rolled out to the launch pad at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s Artemis I mission is the first integrated test of the agency’s deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, SLS rocket, and supporting ground systems. Launch of the uncrewed flight test is targeted for no earlier than Aug. 29. The journey from the Vehicle Assembly Building to the Launch Pad took nearly 10 hours.

In the coming days, engineers and technicians will configure systems at the pad for launch, which is currently targeted for no earlier than Aug. 29 at 8:33 a.m., with a two-hour launch window. Teams have worked to refine operations and procedures and have incorporated lessons learned from the wet dress rehearsal test campaign and have updated the launch timeline accordingly.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Contract Briefs
 By Aerotech News
So you want to fly...
 By Larry Grooms
DOD releases first department-wide social...
 By C. Todd Lopez
Minuteman III test launch showcases...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit