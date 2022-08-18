U.S. Navy

Rolls-Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Ind., is awarded a $1,013,571,576 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery, requirements contract. This contract provides intermediate, depot-level maintenance and related logistics support for approximately 210 in-service T-45 F405-RR-401 Adour engines in support of the Navy. Work will be performed in Meridian, Miss., (47 percent); Kingsville, Texas (46 percent); Pensacola, Fla., (6 percent); and Patuxent River, Md., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air System Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001922D0042).

Verizon Federal Inc., Ashburn, Va., is awarded a $28,349,646 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic with integrated voice and data services via central office based facilities to defense activities at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia, Penn., Naval Business Center Philadelphia, Penn., and Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, Penn. The contract will include a five-year base ordering period with an additional six-month ordering period option pursuant of Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8 ó option to extend services, which if exercised, will bring the total estimated value to $31,708,581. The base ordering period is anticipated to begin October 2022, and is expected to be completed by September 2027; if the option is exercised, the ordering period will be completed by March 2028. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Penn., (60 percent); and Mechanicsburg, Penn., (40 percent). Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,000 will be obligated to fund the contractís minimum amount and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 and one offer was received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department Norfolk Office, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N00189-22-D-0020).

Tactical Engineering & Analysis Inc., San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $20,016,538 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, multiple award modification to previously awarded contract N66001-18-D-0392 for analysis and test engineering services. These services will provide research, development, test and evaluation services for command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems and combat direction systems. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (100 percent), and is expected to be complete by August 2023. All awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds; fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds; fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds; fiscal 2022 shipbuilding construction (Navy) funds; and fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds. The Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

L3 Technologies Inc., Camden, N.J., is awarded a $13,403,240 modification to a previously awarded Navy Multiband Terminal (NMT) modem cost-plus-incentive-fee task order (N00039-20-D-0065) issued by the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command. This modification incorporates in-scope specification changes and extends to period of performance of the task order by 19 months. NMT is a multiband-capable satellite communications terminal that provides protected and wideband communications. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah (55 percent); Camden, N.J., (23 percent); Tempe, Ariz., (14 percent); Hanover, Md., (4 percent); San Diego, Calif., (2 percent); Bonita Springs, Fla., (1 percent); and Chambersburg, Penn., (1 percent). If all options are exercised, work could continue through July 2027. No funds will be obligated at the issuance of this contract modification. The initial contract was competitively procured via Naval Information Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce and Federal Business Opportunities websites with three offers received. This in-scope modification was negotiated in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.243-2, Alternate II, Changes ó Cost Reimbursement. The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Omni2Max Inc., La Mesa, Calif., (N3220521C4020), is awarded a $8,192,260 option (P00007) for the fixed-price portion of a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract with reimbursable elements to exercise a one-year option period for offshore supply vessel MV Ocean Valor to support logistics experimentation for fuel, stores, passengers, and ordnance delivery from small commercial platforms. This contract includes one 11-month firm period of performance and four one-year options periods which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $41,523,938. Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by Sept. 6, 2026. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,192,260 are obligated, and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This procurement was released under full and open competition, with an unlimited number of companies solicited via the System for Award Management website and three offers were received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Grunley Construction Co. Inc., Rockville, Md., was awarded a $100,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for design-bid-build construction support of the Raven Rock Mountain Complex. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 16, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Md., is the contracting activity (W912DR-22-D-0007).

