U.S. Air Force

Altamira Technologies Corp., Fairborn, Ohio (FA8604-22-D B005); Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc., Beavercreek, Ohio (FA8604-22-D-B006); Modern Technology Solutions, Alexandria, Va., (FA8604-22-D-B007); Radiance Technologies, Huntsville, Ala., (FA8604-22-D-B008); and Xandar LLC, Fairfax, Va., (FA8604-22-D-B009), have been awarded a $4,797,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive-firm, time and materials, cost reimbursement, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, labor hour multiple award contract for National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) Scientific and Technical Intelligence (S&TI) Capability Support Services (NOVASTAR) to facilitate NASIC’s requirement for research, development, and sustainment of new and existing hardware, systems, and software capabilities enabling scientific and technical intelligence production for the Air Force, Department of Defense (DOD), and national-level intelligence efforts. Additionally, this contract facilitates NASIC’s requirement for the production of technical intelligence through collection, analysis, planning, processing, dissemination, archiving, and associated activities for NASIC, the Air Force, DOD, and national-level intelligence efforts. Work will primarily be performed in Dayton, Ohio, and is expected to be complete by Aug. 22, 2033. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, the solicitation was posted on SAM.gov, and 10 offers were received. Fiscal 2022 funds in the amount of $25,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

General Electric Co., GE Edison Works, Cincinnati, Ohio, has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a program ceiling of $975,000,000 for technology maturation and risk reduction activities through design, analysis, rig testing, prototype engine testing, and weapon system integration. The contract is for the execution of the prototype phase of the Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion program and is focused on delivering capability enabling propulsion systems for future air dominance platforms and digitally transforming the propulsion industrial base. Work will be performed in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is expected to be complete by July 11, 2032. This award is the result of a request for proposal. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8626-22-D-0010).

Raytheon Technologies Corp., Pratt & Whitney Engines, East Hartford, Conn., has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a program ceiling of $975,000,000 for technology maturation and risk reduction activities through design, analysis, rig testing, prototype engine testing, and weapon system integration. The contract is for the execution of the prototype phase of the Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion program and is focused on delivering capability enabling propulsion systems for future air dominance platforms and digitally transforming the propulsion industrial base. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Conn., and is expected to be complete by July 11, 2032. This award is the result of a request for proposal. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8626-22-D-0002).

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a program ceiling of $975,000,000 for technology maturation and risk reduction activities through design, analysis, rig testing, prototype engine testing, and weapon system integration. The contract is for the execution of the prototype phase of the Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion program and is focused on delivering capability enabling propulsion systems for future air dominance platforms and digitally transforming the propulsion industrial base. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., and is expected to be complete by July 11, 2032. This award is the result of a request for proposal. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8626-22-D-0003).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Palmdale, Calif., has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a program ceiling of $975,000,000 for technology maturation and risk reduction activities through design, analysis, rig testing, prototype engine testing, and weapon system integration. The contract is for the execution of the prototype phase of the Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion program and is focused on delivering capability enabling propulsion systems for future air dominance platforms and digitally transforming the propulsion industrial base. Work will be performed in Palmdale, Calif., and is expected to be complete by July 11, 2032. This award is the result of a request for proposal. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8626-22-D-0004).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems, Palmdale, Calif., has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a program ceiling of $975,000,000 for technology maturation and risk reduction activities through design, analysis, rig testing, prototype engine testing, and weapon system integration. The contract is for the execution of the prototype phase of the Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion program and is focused on delivering capability enabling propulsion systems for future air dominance platforms and digitally transforming the propulsion industrial base. Work will be performed in Palmdale, Calif., and is expected to be complete by July 11, 2032. This award is the result of a request for proposal. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8626-22-D-0005).

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Totowa, N.J., has been awarded a $13,521,863 order against indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract FA8523-18-D-0001. This contract order provides for the ALR-56M radar warning receiver, C-130J Block Cycle F, operational flight program and mission data file generation updates and system services. Work will be performed in Totowa, N.J., and is expected to be completed Aug. 16, 2024. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in full amount are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8523-22-F-0044).

North Point Defense Inc., Rome, N.Y., has been awarded a $9,456,116 cost-plus-fixed-fee completion contract for the Phantom Harvest Software prototype. This contract provides for the development of an automated method for discovering actionable information within large volume of network traffic. Work will be performed in Rome, N.Y., and is expected to be complete by Aug. 18, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, offers were solicited electronically via an open broad agency announcement and two offers were received. Fiscal year 2022 research, development, rest and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,236,500 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8750-22-C-1523).

U.S. Army

Sevenson Environmental Services Inc.,* Niagara Falls, N.Y., (W912P9-22-D-0010); Hydrogeologic Inc.,* Reston, Va., (W912P9-22-D-0011); FPM-CTI JV LLC,* Oneida, N.Y., (W912P9-22-D-0012); EA Engineering, Science, and Technology,* Hunt Valley, Md., (W912P9-22-D-0013); Environmental Chemical Corp.,* Burlingame, Calif., (W912P9-22-D-0014); ARDL Inc.,* Mount Vernon, Ill., (W912P9-22-D-0015); Environmental Quality Management Inc.,* Cincinnati, Ohio (W912P9-22-D-0016); Environmental Restoration LLC,* Fenton, Mo., (W912P9-22-D-0017); Kemron Environmental Services Inc.,* Atlanta, Ga., (W912P9-22-D-0018); and PE Ayuda JV LLC,* St. Louis, Mo., (W912P9-22-D-0019), will compete for each order of the $88,125,000 firm-fixed-price contract to perform or provide a wide range of remedial action services at hazardous waste sites. Bids were solicited via the internet with 10 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 18, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis, Mo., is the contracting activity.

Manson Construction Co., Seattle, Wash., was awarded a $17,995,000 firm-fixed-price contract for a replacement gate at Lake Washington Ship Canal. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Seattle, Wash., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 11, 2026. Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $17,995,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle, Wash., is the contracting activity (W912DW-22-C-0006).



DCS Corp., Alexandria, Va., was awarded a $10,759,821 modification (P00162) to contract W56HZV-17-C-0062 for direct technical and engineering support services to programs managed, integrated, engineered, and developed by the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Ground Vehicle Systems Center. Work will be performed in Warren, Mich., with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2023. Fiscal 2010 research, development, test, and evaluation, defense-wide funds in the amount of $10,759,821 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., was awarded an $8,414,675 modification (P00801) to contract W56HZV-15-C-0095 to add 74,793 man-hours and execute a bilateral agreement for the material, travel and other direct costs required to execute total package fielding Work Directives 0095-TPF019 Rev 0 and TPF020 Rev 0. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2023. Fiscal 2021 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $8,414,675 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Versar Inc., Springfield, Va., was awarded a $7,630,924 firm-fixed-price contract for fire and electric safety assessments. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed in Kuwait with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2025. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $7,630,924 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (W912DY-22-C-0028).

U.S. Navy

BAE Systems – Norfolk Ship Repair, Norfolk, Va., is awarded a $107,736,087, firm-fixed-price contract for the execution of the USS Ross (DDG 71) fiscal 2023 extended dry-docking selected restricted availability. This availability will include a combination of maintenance, modernization and repair of the USS Ross. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $123,876,183. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., and is expected to be completed by March 2024. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $93,897,036 (87 percent); and fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,839,051 (13 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which $93,897,036 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the System for Award Management website. Competitive proposals were received in response to Solicitation Number (N00024-22-R-4422). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-4422).

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $25,648,020 fixed-firm-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only, full rate production contract for the production of High-Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare Weapon Capability Air Launch Accessory equipment, related engineering and hardware repair services, and other direct cost support. This contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $121,426,700. Work will be performed in St. Charles, Mo., (44 percent); St. Louis, Mo., (26 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (12 percent); Minneapolis, Minn., (4 percent); Joplin, Mo., (2 percent),; Piedmont, Mo., (2 percent); Orlando, Fla., (2 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (2 percent); Chandler, Ariz., (1 percent); Berea, Ohio (1 percent); Wichita, Kansas (1 percent); Albuquerque, N.M., (1 percent); Lexington, Ky., (1 percent); and Chatsworth, Calif., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2024. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2030. Fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,535,520 (98%); and fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $279,074 (2%) funding will be obligated at time of award, of which $11,535,520 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c) (1) ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-6407).

Intermat,* Biddeford, Maine, is awarded a $17,736,279 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-only indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the delivery of Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile nose-tip materials. This contract does not include options. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (82.23 percent) and the government of the United Kingdom (17.77 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Biddeford, Maine, and is expected to be completed by July 2027. Fiscal 2022 Weapons Procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,301,611 will be obligated at time of award. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) [now 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1)] ó only one responsible source and no other type of supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, Dahlgren, Va., is the contracting activity (N0017822D4404).

Mare Island Dry Dock, Vallejo, Calif., is awarded a $13,969,859 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220522C4211) for a 109-calendar day shipyard availability for the mid-term availability of Military Sealift Commandís fleet oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197). This contract includes a base period and five options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $15,877,257. Work will be performed in Vallejo, Calif., and will begin Sept. 12, 2022, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 29, 2022. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,969,859 are obligated and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was a small business set-aside with proposals solicited via the Government Point of Entry website and six offers received. The Navyís Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220522C4211).

Raytheon Co., Tewksbury, Mass., is awarded an $11,172,229 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-22-C-5522 for Total Ship Computing Environment Lab hardware for modernization/technical refresh and Conventional Prompt Strike to support DDG 1000-class combat system activation, sustainment and modernization. Work will be performed in Nashua, N.H., (92 percent); Portsmouth, R.I., (4 percent); and Tewksbury, Mass., (4 percent), and is expected to be completed by November 2023. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,333,203 (84 percent); and fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,839,026 (16 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

GHD Setiadi Kaula AE JV, Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded a $10,259,196 firm-fixed-price task order (N6274222F0355) under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for architect-engineer services for various base infrastructure projects and other projects primarily under the cognizance of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific area of operations. The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, site visits/engineering investigations, 35 percent design submittal, 35 percent design/cost and schedule risk analysis (CSRA) review meeting, 60 percent design submittal, 60 percent design/CSRA review meeting, 100 percent pre-final design submittal, 100 percent design/CSRA review meeting, environmental/construction permit preparation, back-check quality control final design submittal, and signed final design submittal. The maximum dollar value is $10,259,196. Work will be performed in Darwin, Australia, and is expected to be completed by June 2024. Fiscal 2020 military construction design (planning and design) funds in the amount of $2,711,186; and fiscal 2021 military construction design (planning and design) funds in the amount of $7,548,010 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. NAVFAC Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-18-D-0005).

General Atomics, San Diego, Calif., is awarded an $8,837,078 firm-fixed-price order (N0001922F2258) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0014). This order provides for the development of a two or three launch motor subsystem, two energy storage group tailored configuration of the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) and a three wire, six energy absorber subsystem Advanced Arresting Gear System configuration that are compatible with the government of Franceís future aircraft carrier and provides acceptable mission capability. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (98.85%); and Tupelo, Miss., (1.15%), and is expected to be completed in June 2023. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $8,837,078 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Missile Defense Agency

Michigan State University (MSU), East Lansing, Mich., (HQ0860-22-C-6004), is being awarded a noncompetitive cost-reimbursement type contract. The total value of this contract, including unexercised options, is $17,102,424. Under this new contract, MSU will be upgrading the heavy-ion radiation testing capabilities in their Facility for Rare Isotope Beams. The work will be performed in East Lansing, Mich. The base effort is scheduled to complete in fiscal 2025, with options running through fiscal 2028. One offer was solicited and one offer was received. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $4,000,000 are being obligated on this award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

M&M Manufacturing LLC,* Lajas, Puerto Rico, has been awarded a maximum $17,102,104 modification (P00004) exercising the first one?year option period of a one?year base contract (SPE1C1?21?D-1490) with three one?year option periods for GEN III layer 5 soft shell, cold weather jackets. This is a firm?fixed?price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite?quantity contract. The ordering period end date is Aug. 26, 2023. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

*Small business