Headlines — August 26

News

Three US service members suffer minor injuries in Syria rocket attacks

The U.S. responded with strikes from Apache attack helicopters, destroying three vehicles and killing several suspected Iran-backed militants.

US to send Ukraine anti-air, anti-drone systems as war hits milestone

The U.S. will provide Ukraine with new air defense systems, counter-drone systems, radars, artillery systems and munitions as part of a $2.98 billion package U.S. President Joe Biden announced Aug. 24.

New British aid package for Ukraine includes finger-sized scout drones

Britain is to supply a further package of weapons to Ukraine, including target-spotting micro-drones, outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced during a surprise visit to Kyiv.

Business

BAE Systems wins $108 million deal to repair US Navy destroyer

BAE Systems’ U.S. subsidiary has won a nearly $108 million contract from the U.S. Navy to repair the guided-missile destroyer USS Ross — a process that will take more than 500 days, according to a company news release issued Aug. 24.

War in Ukraine has countries lining up to buy US-built F-35 fighter jets

As F-35 joint strike fighters move from station to station along Lockheed Martin’s Fort Worth, Texas, production line, screens display information that includes the jet’s overall sequence number, the military base where it’s headed and the country that ordered it.

Taiwan to boost defense spending to deter China’s military threat

Taiwan announced Aug. 23 a record jump in defense spending for next year as the self-governing democracy eyes new fighter jets and anti-ship missiles to deter a Chinese military invasion.

Defense

‘We need to own the heat the way we now own night,’ Pentagon climate chief says

Tactical cooling vests and other adaptations will be needed as dangerous temperatures arrive on training ranges and in combat zones.

China could overtake US in space without ‘urgent action,’ warns new Pentagon report

America needs a long-term goal in space to be able to compete with Beijing, Pentagon industrial-base group writes.

Army’s robotic vehicle slipped behind ‘enemy’ lines in European exercise

A June exercise provided insight into how robots can speed up the pace of battle, and how the U.S. Army, and its allies, needs to plan to defeat them.

Army’s next helicopters are still a ways off — but their digital links are already changing the battle

Open, modular electronics are key to a vast leap forward in capability, says Future Vertical Lift Program director.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Navy exceeds 1,500 COVID-19 vaccine refusal separations

The Navy separated 67 sailors over the past month for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the sea service announced Aug. 24.

Navy wants to mothball 4 littoral combat ships after just a few years of service

One of the military’s most infamous modern boondoggles gets even worse.

Collaborative combat aircraft may still help bombers, experts say

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall has backed off the idea of an unmanned bomber to pair with the B-21 Raider — but there could still be value in building low-cost, less sophisticated drones to accompany the B-21.

Veterans

Overseas mail privileges for military retirees will continue while Pentagon reviews policy

Military mail service has continued for retirees living overseas while the Pentagon conducts a legal analysis and policy review of the benefit for all non-active duty patrons of the Military Postal Service.

Travel reimbursement for vets seeking care falls short, senator warns

A top Democratic senator is pushing Veterans Affairs officials to speed up reforms to the department’s travel reimbursement program, saying shortcomings in the system are hurting rural veterans’ finances.

Army vet’s scam caused $48 million in federal student loans to be wiped out, feds say

A U.S. Army veteran is going to prison after causing $48 million in federal student loans to get wiped out for hundreds of borrowers he claimed were permanently disabled military veterans — but they weren’t, federal prosecutors say.